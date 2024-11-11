The Super Eagles will face the Cheetahs of Benin this Thursday as part of the ongoing 2025 AFCON qualifiers. They currently lead Group D with 10 points, following the three points awarded because of last month’s Libya debacle.

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has called 23 players for two key matches. The team will first take on Benin on November 14 at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, then host Rwanda on November 18 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Only one of the 23 players, Victor Collins, hails from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). Assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede explained the reasoning behind Collins’ selection.

“The head coach has carefully chosen the list, consulting with us, his backroom staff. We believe each player is capable and qualified to represent Nigeria. Most are familiar faces, though Gabriel Osho is a new addition due to Semi Ajayi’s recent surgery,” Ogunmodede said.

“[Umar] Sadiq has been in the team for a while. He was also out due to injury. Now he’s back, and maybe Collins because the head coach felt we needed the left-footed centre-back, and presently, in the league, we have a Collins who has, to a reasonable extent, proved his worth.

“This is to show that the head coach is doing a massive job. He has gone around the country to watch the league, and in Victor Collins, he has this utmost belief. I’ve only watched him two, three times in the league and possibly he is the strongest left-footed centre-back presently we have in the Nigerian Premier Football League.”

Despite only needing one point to secure their spot in Morocco, Ogunmodede affirmed that the Super Eagles aim to secure all six points from the last two matches. “We’re treating each game like a final, aiming to win every match. The head coach has instilled a winning mentality across the team. Our top priority is qualification, followed by a full commitment to winning every game,” he added.

The Super Eagles squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Gabriel Osho (AJ Auxerre, France); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain)

