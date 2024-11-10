Matchday 11 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) threw up some surprises. Four away victories were recorded, while the only unbeaten side left in the season, El Kanemi Warriors, was roundly defeated in Ibadan on Sunday. There was a paucity of goals as only 10 were recorded in the 10 matches.

Upset in Ibadan

For the first time this season, Shooting Stars scored three goals with a clean sheet in their home game against the hitherto undefeated El Kanemi Warriors. Samuel Ayanrinde and Abubakar Aliyu scored two first-half goals, while Adams Mustapha completed the rout in the second half.

Shooting Stars started as if they sensed a victory. As early as the seventh minute, the Warriors were under pressure from Monday Gideon’s close-range shot, which was parried to a corner. In the 13th minute, Abdullahi Muritala’s long-range shot went slightly off target, and two minutes later, Muritala’s free-kick failed to hit the target.

In the 27th minute, Shooting Stars got their breakthrough through Ayanrinde, who headed home a cross from Gideon cross.

Warriors responded by going on the offensive, pressuring the host, and two minutes later, Shooting Stars’ Aliyu Abubakar was awarded the first yellow card in the game following a handball. But the hosts doubled their lead in the 37th minute from Aliyu Abubakar’s strike.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gideon’s shot almost made it three for the Stars, but his effort was well parried. But there was nothing El Kanemi Warriors’ goalkeeper Kolawole Oladipo could do to stop Mustapha Adams’ effort in the 67th minute.

The win takes Shooting Stars to 10th place with 15 points.

Upsets in Port Harcourt and Katsina

Bayelsa United and Ikorodu City recorded surprising and impressive away wins to put some respite in their relegation battle. Bayelsa United handed Rivers United a second successive defeat with a lone goal win in Port-Harcourt by a lone goal. That is one point from a possible nine by the Finidi George-coached side in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Lagos-based Ikorodu City staged a comeback to defeat Katsina United at the Muhammad Dikko stadium in Katsina.

Rangers, Kwara United, and Niger Tornadoes march on

Enugu Rangers continue to gather points following a barren draw against 10-man Plateau United in Jos. Meanwhile, 10-man Kwara United also stunned Nasarawa United in Lafia as Niger Tornadoes defeated relegation-threatened Akwa United by a lone goal.

Kennedy Boboye’s Sunshine Stars failed to hold Heartland at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri. The game ended 1-0 for the Naze Millionaires.

Top and bottom four

Remo Stars, who have traditionally done well in Aba, held on to take another point, keeping them at the table with 22 points.

The Ikenne-based team played a barren draw with Enyimba, who failed to break them for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Rivers United, who lost at home, maintain the second position with 21 points, as Enyimba are in the third position with 19 points. Niger Tornadoes have displaced El Kanemi Warriors for the fourth position with 17 points.

The relegation battle has new clubs. Katsina United and Nasarawa United join Akwa United and Lobi Stars, while Bayelsa United and Ikorodu City climbed to the 15th and 12th places after their impressive away wins.

Matchday 11 Results

Lobi Stars 3-1 Abia Warriors

Bendel Insurance 0-1 Kano Pillars

Katsina United 1-2 Ikorodu City

Nasarawa United 0-1 Kwara United

Heartland 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Shooting Stars 3-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Plateau United 0-0 Enugu Rangers

Enyimba 0-0 Remo Stars

Rivers 0-1 Bayelsa United

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Akwa United

