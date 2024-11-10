Nasarawa United Football Club coach Kabiru Dogo has expressed profound gratitude to the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for his unwavering support for the team and general commitment to sports and youth development.
Dogo, who is determined to change Nasarawa United’s fortunes, said he is happy with the support he is getting from the governor, who he says has been making commendable investments in sports infrastructure, programs, and initiatives aimed at empowering young people.
“Governor Sule’s impact on sports and youth development in Nasarawa State is unparalleled,” Dogo told journalists as the Solid Miners gear up for their NPFL matchday 11 encounter against Kwara United
“His administration’s efforts have transformed the sports landscape, providing opportunities for our youth to excel and showcase their talents.”
Citing the renovation of the Lafia Stadium and the construction of new sports facilities across the state, Dogo highlighted the governor’s dedication to creating conducive environments for athletes to thrive.
“Governor Sule’s commitment to sports development is not limited to infrastructure alone,” Dogo emphasised. “His support for grassroots programs, youth empowerment initiatives, and educational scholarships has been remarkable.”
Dogo attributed Nasarawa United’s recent successes, including their impressive performances in the Nigerian Premier Football League, to the governor’s unwavering support.
“Governor Sule’s encouragement and resources have boosted our team’s morale and competitiveness,” Dogo acknowledged. “We’re grateful for his leadership and look forward to continued partnership in developing sports and youth talent in Nasarawa State.”
Dogo believes that sports and youth development should always be integral to any state seeking socio-economic growth.
“As a coach and stakeholder, I’m proud to associate with his administration’s laudable initiatives, and I urge all stakeholders to support his noble cause,” Dogo concluded.
