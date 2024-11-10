The Premier League witnessed an exciting weekend, with several thrilling matches and surprising results.

Nigerian star Alex Iwobi stole the show in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace with a stunning performance rating of 8.90.

Iwobi provided a crucial assist for Fulham’s second goal and dominated the pitch defensively and offensively, thriving alongside fellow Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey and former Arsenal academy pals Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Fulham’s victory away from home was sealed by Harry Wilson’s goal in the 83rd minute, his third in two Premier League games.

Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada was sent off in the 76th minute, dealing a significant blow to the team.

Shock for City

Elsewhere, Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1, with Matt O’Riley scoring the winning goal.

City’s defeat marked their first four-game losing streak since 2006 and manager Pep Guardiola’s first consecutive four-game loss in his managerial career.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Wolves secured a much-needed 2-0 win over Southampton, with goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha.

The victory relieved pressure on Gary O’Neil but raised questions about Russell Martin’s future.

Brentford bounced back from their collapse against Fulham with a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, thanks to Yoane Wissa’s brace.

Everton and West Ham played out a goalless draw, with Jordan Pickford’s stunning saves earning the Toffees a point.

In the day’s final fixture, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half strike and Mohammed Salah’s late goal secured the win, putting Liverpool on 28 points, five ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Premier League Results:

Fulham 2-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 2-1 Manchester City

Wolves 2-0 Southampton

Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth

Everton 0-0 West Ham

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

