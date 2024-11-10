The Premier League witnessed an exciting weekend, with several thrilling matches and surprising results.
Nigerian star Alex Iwobi stole the show in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace with a stunning performance rating of 8.90.
Iwobi provided a crucial assist for Fulham’s second goal and dominated the pitch defensively and offensively, thriving alongside fellow Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey and former Arsenal academy pals Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.
Fulham’s victory away from home was sealed by Harry Wilson’s goal in the 83rd minute, his third in two Premier League games.
|
Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada was sent off in the 76th minute, dealing a significant blow to the team.
Shock for City
Elsewhere, Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1, with Matt O’Riley scoring the winning goal.
City’s defeat marked their first four-game losing streak since 2006 and manager Pep Guardiola’s first consecutive four-game loss in his managerial career.
Wolves secured a much-needed 2-0 win over Southampton, with goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha.
The victory relieved pressure on Gary O’Neil but raised questions about Russell Martin’s future.
Brentford bounced back from their collapse against Fulham with a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, thanks to Yoane Wissa’s brace.
Everton and West Ham played out a goalless draw, with Jordan Pickford’s stunning saves earning the Toffees a point.
In the day’s final fixture, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.
Darwin Nunez’s first-half strike and Mohammed Salah’s late goal secured the win, putting Liverpool on 28 points, five ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
READ ALSO: Lack of maintenance culture affecting Nigeria’s sports development, says Pinnick
Premier League Results:
Fulham 2-0 Crystal Palace
Brighton 2-1 Manchester City
Wolves 2-0 Southampton
Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth
Everton 0-0 West Ham
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999