League snapshot
The Nigeria Premier Football League resumes this weekend after a break in midweek games. The weekend promises thrilling encounters that could shake up the league standings with a Port Harcourt derby and the top-of-the-table clash between Enyimba and Remo Stars in Aba as the primary focus centres.
Only one team remains unbeaten in the Nigerian league: El Kanemi Warriors. Rivers United had their unbeaten streak snapped last Sunday by Ikorodu City, while Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United holds the top spot on the goal-scoring chart with nine goals.
Lobi Stars currently occupy the 20th position with just nine points from 10 games, a stark contrast to last season when they led with 20 points. The club recently appointed Finnish manager Mika Lonnstrom as head coach.
Bayelsa United have managed only one clean sheet so far, following their 1-1 draw with Enyimba in Yenagoa last Sunday. This extended Enyimba’s unbeaten record against them to five games, just as Sunshine Stars conceded their goals at home this season in the 2-1 defeat to Bendel Insurance last weekend.
|
The season has seen 199 goals scored in 100 matches—an average of 1.9 per match.
Key matches
The Port Harcourt Derby
After a setback against Ikorodu City, Rivers United will look to bounce back in a derby clash against Bayelsa United in Port Harcourt on Sunday. Rivers United’s fortress at home has been nearly unbreakable, with only El Kanemi Warriors managing a point there, and even Enyimba fell on their last visit.
The Ladan Bosso-led Bayelsa United are struggling, having secured just two wins so far, and relegation looms. Securing points on the road has been challenging for Bosso’s squad, which is unlikely to change when they face Rivers United in Port Harcourt. The last encounter between the two in Port Harcourt ended in a 2-0 win for the home side.
Top-of-the-table clash in Aba
Remo Stars have historically managed to pick points in Aba, including a win on their last visit. Enyimba, however, have looked strong at home under Coach Yemi Olarewanju, with only Niger Tornadoes denying them a perfect home record in five home games this season.
Remo Stars currently lead the table with 21 points, tied with Rivers United, while Enyimba trail by just three points. A win for Enyimba would close the gap and could alter the league’s upper structure. The two teams have a balanced record, with four wins each and three draws over their past encounters.
Lonnstrom’s First Home Game
Newly appointed Finnish coach Mika Lonnstrom will oversee his first home game for Lobi Stars when they welcome Abia Warriors to Lafia. Both teams suffered defeats last weekend, setting the stage for a competitive fixture on Saturday.
Lobi Stars lost at home in 2022, a game where Valentine Odoh scored a brace for Abia Warriors. This history adds extra tension to the weekend matchup.
Can Shooting Stars halt El Kanemi Warriors?
Shooting Stars face El Kanemi Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 pm. While Gbenga Ogunbote’s Shooting Stars have three wins and two losses at home, they remain just above the relegation zone.
El Kanemi Warriors, however, arrive in Ibadan unbeaten and will test the resilience of the Oluyole Warriors. The encounter promises to be a true battle, showcasing the contrasting tactics of these two teams.
Fixtures
Saturday 09/11/2024
Bendel Insurance vs. Kano Pillars
Lobi Stars vs. Abia Warriors
Sunday 10/11/2024
Niger Tornadoes vs. Akwa United
Rivers United vs. Bayelsa United
Katsina United vs. Ikorodu City
Enyimba vs. Remo Stars
Nasarawa United vs. Kwara United
Heartland vs. Sunshine Stars
Plateau United vs. Enugu Rangers
Shooting Stars vs. El Kanemi Warriors
