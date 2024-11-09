The final round of league matches before the international break holds plenty of significance across Europe. Napoli’s strong start under new manager Antonio Conte is at risk as they face another potential setback at the San Siro.
In England, the battle for London heats up at Stamford Bridge, where Arsenal travel to face Chelsea. Arsenal has enjoyed positive results there in the past three seasons. Meanwhile, in Aba, Enyimba will look to break their winless streak against Remo Stars, having failed to secure a home victory over the Ikenne-based side in their last three meetings.
Here are four must-watch matches this weekend.
Enyimba vs. Remo Stars @Enyimba International Stadium, Aba
10 November 2024, 4 pm
Current Form: Enyimba [D-W-L-D-D]; Remo Stars [W-L-W-L-W]
Head-to-head:
13/03/24 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Enyimba
29/11/23 NPF Enyimba 0 – 1 Remo Stars
03/06/23 NPF Enyimba 2 – 2 Remo Stars
23/04/23 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Remo Stars
01/02/23 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Enyimba
Three points and two goals will send Enyimba top
Enyimba have the chance of reaching the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday if they can defeat the visiting Remo Stars by two goals. This is easier said than done because the Ikenne-based team is unbeaten in their last three trips to Aba. This season, Daniel Ogunmodede’s team has won twice on the road, but they face an Enyimba team that has won four of their five home matches.
Enyimba coach Yemi Olanrewaju likened the Sunday clash to a Derby when speaking to Punch. “We know the importance of playing Remo Stars. They are a tough club and a top club but it’s like a derby. Every game with them is always very tough. But it’s our home game, and we want to enjoy the game and go for the points.”
Will Enyimba break the Remo jinx?
Prediction: Enyimba 1-1 Remo Stars
Chelsea vs. Arsenal @Stamford Bridge, London
10 November, 2024, 5:30 pm
Current Form: Chelsea [W-D-L-W-W]; Arsenal [L-L-W-D-W]
Head-to-head:
23/04/24 PRL Arsenal 5 – 0 Chelsea
21/10/23 PRL Chelsea 2 – 2 Arsenal
02/05/23 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Chelsea
06/11/22 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Arsenal
24/07/22 FLC Arsenal 4 – 0 Chelsea
Arteta needs some respite at favourite ground
Mikel Arteta remains optimistic that Arsenal’s title hopes won’t be derailed even if they don’t secure a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
While he hasn’t specified what a loss would mean, his confidence suggests he expects a strong performance against Chelsea. Arteta’s first match as Arsenal manager was against Chelsea on December 29, 2019, which ended in a 2-1 loss, but he avenged it by winning the FA Cup over Chelsea in August 2020. In his 10 league encounters with the Blues, Arteta has claimed six wins, including three at Stamford Bridge, and only two losses.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s objective is clear: to secure a win against a top-six EPL team for the first time.
He has already lost to Manchester City and Liverpool, and Chelsea’s home form needs improvement, with just two wins out of five. Cole Palmer is a major doubt, while Arteta is closely monitoring the fitness of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino. Martin Odegaard, who saw limited action in Milan midweek, may be required to start on Sunday.
Can Maresca get one over his former City colleague?
Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa @Anfield, Liverpool
09 November, 2024, 9 pm
Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-D-W]; Aston Villa [L-L-L-D-W]
Head-to-head:
13/05/24 PRL Aston Villa 3 – 3 Liverpool
03/09/23 PRL Liverpool 3 – 0 Aston Villa
20/05/23 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Aston Villa
26/12/22 PRL Aston Villa 1 – 3 Liverpool
10/05/22 PRL Aston Villa 1 – 2 Liverpool
Another outstanding result awaits the Reds
Arne Slot’s Liverpool is soaring. After a relatively easy start to the season, Liverpool has passed three challenging tests with flying colours, securing impressive wins over Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen. Luis Diaz’s outstanding performance against Leverkusen has added versatility to Slot’s options, even providing a new alternative at the No. 9 position.
In contrast, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa has hit a rough patch, slipping to sixth place after three consecutive losses across all competitions. The Villans need to stop the slide before it escalates, and there’s no better place to prove their mettle than at Anfield. However, given Villa’s poor record at Anfield and the current form of both sides, it appears likely that Liverpool will maintain their momentum.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa
Inter Milan vs. Napoli @San Siro, Milan
10 November 2024, 8:45 pm
Current Form: Inter Milan [W-W-W-D-W]; Napoli [L-W-W-W-W]
Head-to-head:
17/03/24 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Napoli
22/01/24 SUC Napoli 0 – 1 Inter Milan
03/12/23 SEA Napoli 0 – 3 Inter Milan
21/05/23 SEA Napoli 3 – 1 Inter Milan
04/01/23 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli
The return of Conte and Lukaku to San Siro
This weekend’s standout European match sees Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku returning to San Siro as Napoli faces their former club, Inter Milan. Conte and Lukaku were instrumental in helping Inter clinch the 2021 Scudetto, but Lukaku, in particular, is expected to face a frosty reception from the fans after his controversial exit.
Just one point separates the teams ahead of Sunday’s clash. Napoli will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta, while Inter enters the match with momentum. Having rested key players, Inter still managed a 1-0 Champions League win over Arsenal.
READ ALSO: Europa League: Osimhen scores twice as Galatasaray overcome Tottenham in five-goal thriller
Conte has acknowledged Inter as the current strongest side in Serie A, but he remains resolute, emphasizing that his team will not back down. Both teams are nearly at full strength, with only Stanislav Lobotka in doubt, although he has returned to full training.
Can Conte and Napoli escape San Siro with a valuable point?
Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Napoli
