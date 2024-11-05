The Nigeria national women’s team the Super Falcons, are gearing up to face France’s Senior Women’s National Team, Les Bleues, in a highly anticipated friendly match on Saturday, 30 November in Angers, France.

Fresh from their impressive two-match friendly victories over Algeria’s Green Ladies, the Super Falcons will look to build on their momentum.

The Nigerian squad, coached by Justine Madugu, secured convincing wins of 2-0 and 4-1 in Ikenne-Remo and Lagos, respectively, with several home-based professionals showcasing their talents.

The match against Les Bleues will take place at the Stade Raymond Kopa, kicking off at 9:30 p.m. local time.

For France, this encounter serves as crucial preparation for the League of Nations in spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons will utilize this friendly as an opportunity to blood new talent and fine-tune their squad ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Notably, this match marks only the seventh time Les Bleues will play in Angers, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the encounter.

With both teams seeking to make a statement, this high-profile friendly promises to be a thrilling clash of African and European football prowess.

