Manchester United’s struggles continue, even after the departure of Erik ten Hag, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea at Old Trafford on Super Sunday.

This result marks United’s worst start to a league campaign since 1986-87, with just 12 points from 10 games.

Moises Caicedo scored a stunning volley to earn Chelsea a deserved draw, cancelling out Bruno Fernandes’ penalty goal for United.

Caicedo’s goal was his first away from home in the Premier League and his second against Manchester United.

Interim United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, in charge for his first Premier League match, saw his team scrap hard against Chelsea.

However, they were unable to secure the win, despite Fernandes’ penalty goal on 70 minutes.

Chelsea’s draw moves them above Arsenal into fourth spot on goal difference, with 18 points from 10 matches.

United remain in 13th spot with 12 points.

The result also continues the trend of draws in this fixture, with this being the most-drawn match in Premier League history.

With a new manager, Ruben Amorim already named for the Red Devils, many are hoping his arrival can turn around the fortunes of United and address the persistent problems plaguing the team.

