On Sunday, Matchday 10 in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) saw 20 goals scored. These included two away victories, a draw, and seven home victories.

Ikorodu City stop Rivers United’s unbeaten run

Ikorodu City ended Rivers United’s unbeaten run in the 2024/25 NPFL season with a 2-0 home victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan. Goals from Ayomide Cole and substitute Ayemwenre Rivio extended Ikorodu City’s unbeaten home record to three games.

The first half saw half chances for both sides, including a critical save by Rivers United’s goalkeeper Osagie Onisodumeya in the 14th minute. Ikorodu City’s halftime substitutions quickly paid off, as Cole netted his first goal of the season in the 48th minute, followed shortly by Rivio’s composed finish to seal the win.

Sunshine Stars fall to Bendel Insurance; Heartland triumphs in Umuahia

Sunshine Stars experienced their first home loss at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, with Bendel Insurance securing a 2-1 victory. Kayode Oke opened the scoring for Insurance in the 17th minute, but Sunshine Stars equalised at the half-hour mark. Nnamdi Anthony restored Bendel Insurance’s lead in the 60th minute, moving them to 11th place on the table.

In Umuahia, Heartland broke their winless spell at Abia Warriors’ home ground, triumphing 2-0 in the Oriental derby. Goals by Michael Ogu and Chukwudi Agor lifted Heartland away from the relegation zone.

Remo Stars reclaim top spot

Remo Stars returned to the league summit with a 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars, thanks to Michael Ibe’s decisive header in the 47th minute at the Ikenne Township Stadium. Lobi Stars, under new head coach Mika Lonnstrom, put up a strong first-half fight, but Ibe’s goal cemented Remo’s lead in the standings.

Other results

Enugu Rangers ended a three-game winless run by defeating Nasarawa United 2-0, with Godwin Obaje scoring a second-half brace. Meanwhile, Enyimba held Bayelsa United to a 1-1 draw in Yenagoa and thus retained their third place on the table.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Remo Stars lead the table with 21 points, edging out Rivers United on goal difference, while Enyimba follow closely with 18 points. El Kanemi Warriors, the only remaining unbeaten side so far, sit in fourth with 16 points. In the bottom four, we have Lobi Stars in 20th place and Akwa United in 19th; both teams are on nine points, while Ikorodu City and Bayelsa United sit 17th and 18th with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Matchday 10 results

Ikorodu City 2-0 Rivers United

El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 0-2 Heartland

Rangers International 2-0 Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars 1-2 Bendel Insurance

Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Shooting Stars

Akwa United 2-1 Kwara United

Bayelsa United 1-1 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-0 Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars 2-1 Plateau United

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

