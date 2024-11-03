Coach Augustine Eguavoen says he is excited about the response from all the invited players ahead of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying fixture against Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 35 players were invited for the 2025 CHAN qualifying fixture against Ghana.

Eguavoen said he is impressed with the group’s immense quality and is confident of qualifying Nigeria ahead of Ghana.

He revealed a two-player shortfall on Wednesday, but they joined camp on Thursday to complete the list of the 35 invited players following the second training session.

The coach said two players from Plateau United also left on Thursday for an assignment with their club, as there was an agreement with all the clubs that the players could be released.

“We have quite a huge number of players in camp. I visit league venues a lot, and also, we have the assistant coaches, Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, as well as the goalkeeper coach.

“So, they saw a whole lot of players in the league, and I saw some as well, and I consulted some coaches whom I haven’t been opportune to watch their teams play live.

“All put together. If you compare the list that I had and the ones my assistants gave to me, most of the players are all on the same list.

“The players have been very impressive. We’ve had only two sessions, but you could see that they are very good technically.

“We still have a lot of work to do because they are coming from different clubs, and we have to see how we can blend them now and make them play as one team, one unit,” he said.

He said there was still enough time to work with the team and select the best players from the group to face Ghana in December.

He noted that the Ghanaians are a very tough side to beat, adding, however, that his team would work hard to ensure that they get a positive result.

“At any category, when we meet the Ghanaian team, it is always very tough. All we pray is for luck.

“As for the upcoming game, we will go out there, work hard, and strategise to make sure we are in the next CHAN,” he said.

NAN also reports that the first leg of the fixture is billed for the weekend of 20-22 December, with the return leg expected to be played a week later.

The winner over the two legs will earn a berth at CHAN 2025 to be co-hosted by Kenya, Morocco, and Tanzania. The finals are scheduled to be held from 1 to 28 February 2025.

Players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Ohisodumeya Osagie (Rivers United); Henry Ozomena (Enyimba FC); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United)

Defenders: Wisdom Ndom (Akwa United); Stephen Mayo (Rivers United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers); Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Yusuf Isa (Bayelsa United); Abba Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Abbas Usman (El-Kanemi Warriors);

Midfielders: Innocent Godwin (Abia Warriors); Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Musa Zayad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers); Eze Ekwutoziam (Enyimba FC); Aimufua Aisosa (Kwara United); Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Assurance (Lobi Stars); Kazeem Ogunleye (Enugu Rangers); Seth Mayi (Sunshine Stars); Stanley Oganbor (Lobi Stars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Toyeeb Gidado (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Samuel Ayorinde (Shooting Stars); Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Abdul Sanusi (El-Kanemi Warriors); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Abubakar Adamu (Plateau United); Rabiu Zikifilu (Kano Pillars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Michael Enaruma (Bendel Insurance).

