Nigerian defender Ola Aina stole the show with a stunning goal on Saturday as Nottingham Forest soared to their highest league position in 26 years.

Forest’s convincing 3-0 win over 10-man West Ham at the City Ground on Saturday propelled them to third in the Premier League, leapfrogging Arsenal in the process.

Aina’s well-taken effort, alongside goals from Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi, secured Forest’s third consecutive win and marked a remarkable turnaround under Nuno Espirito Santo.

This achievement is all the more impressive given that Forest sat at the bottom of the Premier League table just a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s lone goal defeat away to Newcastle United allowed Forest to capitalise on their misfortune.

The Gunners’ loss, combined with Forest’s win, has seen the two teams swap places in the Premier League table, with Forest now occupying third spot and Arsenal slipping to fourth.

Aina’s performance was a standout aspect of Forest’s dominant display, showcasing his skill and composure on the ball.

His goal, a beautifully struck effort, highlighted his attacking prowess and underscored his importance to Forest’s success this season.

As Forest continue to defy expectations and push for a top-six finish, Aina’s contributions will be crucial in their quest for European qualification.

Other matches

In other matches, Jordan Ayew’s stoppage-time equaliser denied Ipswich their first Premier League win of the season, as Leicester snatched a 1-1 draw. Wilfred Ndidi featured for 71 minutes before being substituted.

Elsewhere, Southampton earned their first Premier League victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Everton, thanks to Adam Armstrong’s 85th-minute winner.

The Saints were also indebted to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s heroics, while Joe Aribo, Paul Onuachu, and Lesley Ugochukwu made valuable contributions off the bench.

Everton’s Beto thought he had equalised, but his effort was ruled offside after a lengthy review.

Meanwhile, the defeats suffered by Arsenal and Manchester City against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, respectively, allowed Liverpool to establish a two-point gap at the top of the table with 25 points from 10 games.

