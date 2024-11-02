Enugu Rangers vs. Nasarawa United @ Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

3 Nov. 2024, 4 pm

Current Form: Rangers [D-D-L-L-W]; Nasarawa [W-L-W-L-D]

Head-to-head:

2/06/22 NPF Nasarawa United 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

17/02/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Nasarawa United

02/08/21 NPF Nasarawa United 3 – 0 Enugu Rangers

22/03/21 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 0 Nasarawa United

26/02/20 NPF Nasarawa United 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers

A clash of equals

Enugu Rangers and Nasarawa United are set for a thrilling encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are currently level on points and goal difference in the league, making this a crucial match with potential implications for their standings.

Rangers have had a mixed bag of results recently, with only one win in their last five games. Their disappointing 4-3 home defeat to Kano Pillars last month seems to have disrupted their momentum, though they managed to salvage two points on the road in subsequent matches.

Nasarawa United, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent performances as they return to Enugu for the first time since their relegation two seasons ago. Their last encounter with Rangers ended in a 2-1 victory for the Solid Miners, but history suggests that an away win at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is a tall order.

Nasarawa United haven’t secured an away point against Rangers in their last two visits, and their last away victory against the Flying Antelopes dates back to 2017.

Prediction: Rangers 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

Manchester United vs. Chelsea @Old Trafford, Manchester

3 Nov. 2024, 5:30 pm

Current Form: Man. United [W-L-D-W-D]; USA [L-W-W-L-D]

Head-to-head:

04/04/24 PRL Chelsea 4 – 3 Man. United

06/12/23 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Chelsea

25/05/23 PRL Man. United 4 – 1 Chelsea

22/10/22 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Man. United

28/04/22 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 Chelsea

Amorim era dawns at Old Trafford with Chelsea test for Van Nistelrooy

Manchester United’s tumultuous season takes another turn as Ruben Amorim takes the helm, inheriting a team seeking stability and a return to winning ways. Ruud van Nistelrooy, overseeing the transition as interim manager, enjoyed a dream start with a 5-goal demolition of Leicester City. But a sterner test awaits on Sunday as the resurgent Chelsea side visits Old Trafford.

Under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, the Blues have defied expectations this season, showcasing an exciting brand of football and climbing to fifth place in the table. They arrive at Old Trafford with a six-point advantage over their hosts and a significantly superior goal difference. Cole Palmer, in particular, has been a standout performer for Chelsea, adding another dimension to their attack.

However, history favours Manchester United. Chelsea haven’t tasted victory at Old Trafford in 11 seasons, a statistic that will surely weigh on their minds. But with Maresca at the helm, this young and talented Chelsea squad can break that streak.

Can Van Nistelrooy bring the new manager bounce for United in the Premier League?

Prediction: Man. United 1-2 Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig @ Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund)

2 Nov. 2024, 6:30 pm

Current Form: Borussia Dortmund [L-L-L-W-L]; RB Leipzig [W-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head:

27/04/24 BUN RB Leipzig 4 – 1 Dortmund

09/12/23 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 RB Leipzig

05/04/23 DFP RB Leipzig 2 – 0 Dortmund

03/03/23 BUN Dortmund 2 – 1 RB Leipzig

10/09/22 BUN RB Leipzig 3 – 0 Dortmund

Pressure mounts on Sahin as unbeaten Leipzig visit wounded Dortmund

Nuri Sahin is under immense pressure as his Borussia Dortmund side prepares to host unbeaten RB Leipzig at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. This crucial Bundesliga clash pits a Dortmund team struggling for consistency against a Leipzig side in formidable form.

Leipzig, currently joint leaders of the Bundesliga, are riding an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league. During that impressive run, they scored 14 goals and conceded just three. Their dominance has set the stage for a tense encounter on Saturday evening, and they will bounce onto the pitch knowing they have had four wins in their last five confrontations against the home side.

Despite their struggles on the road, Dortmund have been a force to be reckoned with at home, winning all four of their Bundesliga matches this season. Their impressive home form, which stretches back seven games, has been a source of resilience for Sahin’s men. However, anything less than a victory against Leipzig could spell the end of Sahin’s tenure.

Dortmund’s preparations have been hampered by a string of injuries. Giovanni Reyna, Julien Duranville, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson, Marcel Sabitzer, and Waldemar Anton are all sidelined. The absence of Karim Adeyemi, who has been in fine form with five goals in eight appearances this season is a significant blow for Dortmund’s attacking prospects.

Can Sahin motivate a disciplined performance from his team against Leipzig?

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 RB Leipzig

Napoli vs. Atalanta @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

3 Nov. 2024, 12:30 pm

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-WW-W]; Atalanta [W-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head:

30/03/24 SEA Napoli 0 – 3 Atalanta

25/11/23 SEA Atalanta 1 – 2 Napoli

11/03/23 SEA Napoli 2 – 0 Atalanta

05/11/22 SEA Atalanta 1 – 2 Napoli

03/04/22 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 Napoli

Can Conte mastermind a defensive masterclass against Atalanta?

It promises to be a Serie A spectacle as Atalanta, the league’s most prolific scorers, clash with Antonio Conte’s defensively solid Napoli in Naples. This top-of-the-table clash pits two of the league’s in-form teams against each other in what promises to be a tactical masterclass.

Atalanta are in scintillating form, having scored a remarkable 16 goals in their last five Serie A matches while conceding just three. This offensive firepower has propelled them to third place, six points behind leaders Napoli.

Conte’s Napoli have been a defensive juggernaut, conceding only one goal in their last five league outings. Their newfound solidity at the back has been a key factor in their rise to the top of the table.

Conte hinted at adopting a strategy similar to Arsenal’s approach against Atalanta in the Champions League. This involved deploying Thomas Partey to man-mark Ademola Lookman, effectively creating a five-man defense. Conte may also utilise wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano in deeper roles to stifle Atalanta’s attacking threat.

Napoli will be without Leonardo Spinazzola and Stanislav Lobotka, while Atalanta have a longer injury list, missing Giorgio Scalvini, Gianluca Scamacca, Marco Brescianini, and Odilon Kossounou.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Atalanta

