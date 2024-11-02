After nine games, only two teams remain unbeaten in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), setting up matchday 10 for potential surprises.

The weekend features northern derbies in Borno and Katsina, an Oriental derby in Umuahia, and Ikorodu City hosting league leaders Rivers United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

League Overview

Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United leads the scoring charts with nine goals, while Rivers United recently missed a chance to secure full points at home with a 1-1 draw against El Kanemi Warriors.

Rivers United and El Kanemi remain unbeaten, but Rivers United leads with 21 points, compared to El Kanemi’s 13 in sixth place.

Rivers United also holds the most away points, with two wins and two draws on the road, and they, along with Enyimba, have the best home records with 13 points each.

Kano Pillars and Ikorodu City have conceded the most goals (12), while Plateau United boasts the highest number of goals scored (13). Rivers United leads in defence, having conceded only three goals. So far, 178 goals have been scored across 90 league games.

Key Matches

Oriental Derby: Imama vs. Amunike in Umuahia

Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors are gearing up for a captivating Oriental derby against Emmanuel Amunike’s Heartland at the Umuahia Township Stadium. This clash promises an exciting encounter between the two sides, with contrasting recent forms but a history of intense rivalry.

Abia Warriors are riding high on confidence after their impressive home victory over Bendel Insurance. They have been in excellent form lately, securing three wins in their last five matches.

Furthermore, they boast a formidable record against Heartland in Umuahia, remaining unbeaten in their last six encounters and conceding just a single goal.

But Heartland are gradually finding their feet after a challenging start to the season. Amunike’s men recently climbed out of the relegation zone, fueled by two wins in their last five matches, including a commendable away draw against El Kanemi Warriors.

Northern derby in Katsina

A crucial clash awaits at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium as Kano Pillars, currently 13th in the league, host fourth-placed Plateau United. With just three points separating the two sides, this match holds significant implications for both teams’ ambitions.

Kano Pillars aim to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nasarawa United. Their recent form in Northern derbies has been a cause for concern, adding pressure to this encounter.

Plateau United are riding high after a convincing 3-0 victory against Sunshine Stars, and they can leapfrog Enyimba into third place with a win, provided Enyimba falter in their fixture. However, Plateau United’s record against Northern opponents has also been less than stellar, adding an intriguing layer to this matchup.

Derby in Borno

El Kanemi Warriors welcome back Coach Aliyi Zubair after his WAFU B U-20 tournament success in Togo. Their clash against Katsina United will be his first since his return.

El Kanemi remains unbeaten, and if victorious, they will head into their next away game against Shooting Stars in Ibadan with added momentum. This fixture has seen three meetings, with El Kanemi winning only once.

Rangers seek redemption

Rangers International have one win in their last five games and will want to improve after their 4-3 home loss to Kano Pillars last month. This weekend, they host Nasarawa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, marking Nasarawa’s first visit since their relegation two seasons ago.

The last matchup saw Nasarawa secure a 2-1 victory in Lafia, where Rangers were reduced to 10 men. Although Nasarawa United has never secured a point in their last two visits to Enugu, a draw may be achievable given Rangers’ recent struggles in front of goal, scoring just once in their last two matches.

All matches will be played on Sunday, 3 November.

Matchday 10 fixtures: Sunday, 3 Nov. 2024

El Kanemi Warriors vs. Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes vs. Shooting Stars

Akwa United vs. Kwara United

Sunshine Stars vs. Bendel Insurance

Bayelsa United vs. Enyimba

Kano Pillars vs. Plateau United

Enugu Rangers vs. Nasarawa United

Ikorodu City vs. Rivers United

Abia Warriors vs. Heartland

Remo Stars vs. Lobi Stars

