The 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League tournament’s kick-off date and schedule were released on Friday. Nigeria’s representatives, Edo Queens, will start their debut appearance against CBC FC of Ethiopia.

The fourth edition is scheduled for 9 to 23 November in El Jadida and Casablanca in Morocco. Edo Queens will open their campaign on 10 November at 7 pm. The tournament’s opening match will be between TP Mazembe from DR Congo and another debutant, the University of the Western Cape, on Saturday, 9 November, at 3 p.m.

Edo Queens qualified for the final by winning the WAFU B qualifiers, where they defeated Ainonvi FC of Benin 3-0 in the final. This will be their first incursion into the continent, and they are grouped with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, FC Masar of Egypt, and CBC FC of Ethiopia.

Rivers Angels represented Nigeria in the inaugural edition in 2021, while Bayelsa Queens made the trip in 2022. Nigeria did not qualify for the final tournament in 2023. Edo Queens won the Nigeria Women’s Football League, which qualified them to represent the country at the WAFU B qualifiers, which they won.

Edo Queens’ second game is against FC Masar on 13 November, and they face a crucial last-group game against the current holders, Mamelodi Sundowns, on 16 November.

According to CAF, “All 16 matches will be played between the two venues, with the final scheduled to take place in El Jadida on Saturday, 23 November.”

