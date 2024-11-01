Manchester United have officially announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, following the departure of Erik ten Hag.
The 39-year-old Portuguese manager will join the club on 11 November, after United paid a €10 million release clause to Sporting CP as reported by The Athletic.
Amorim will bring his coaching team with him, including Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, and Paulo Barreira.
Amorim’s coaching style is characterised by dominant possession, adaptable attacking strategies, and a strong defensive core.
|
His 3-4-2-1 formation features a midfield stagger, wing-backs positioned high and wide, and a focus on exploiting vulnerabilities in the opposition’s backline.
The move by United has been described as a “hijack” by some, as Amorim was reportedly considered as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
However, United’s swift action has secured the highly-rated coach, who will now be tasked with turning around the club’s fortunes after a disappointing start to the season.
Read Manchester United’s statement below…
“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.
He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.
Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.
READ ALSO: Iheanacho delighted with debut Sevilla goals
Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.
Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999