Manchester United have officially announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, following the departure of Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old Portuguese manager will join the club on 11 November, after United paid a €10 million release clause to Sporting CP as reported by The Athletic.

Amorim will bring his coaching team with him, including Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, and Paulo Barreira.

Amorim’s coaching style is characterised by dominant possession, adaptable attacking strategies, and a strong defensive core.

His 3-4-2-1 formation features a midfield stagger, wing-backs positioned high and wide, and a focus on exploiting vulnerabilities in the opposition’s backline.

The move by United has been described as a “hijack” by some, as Amorim was reportedly considered as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

However, United’s swift action has secured the highly-rated coach, who will now be tasked with turning around the club’s fortunes after a disappointing start to the season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Read Manchester United’s statement below…

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

READ ALSO: Iheanacho delighted with debut Sevilla goals

Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

