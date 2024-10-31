Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho expressed his joy after scoring a brace in his Copa del Rey debut, leading his team to a 3-0 victory over Las Rozas CF.
“Very good, I’m very happy to have scored my first goals for this club,” Iheanacho said in a post-match interview relayed by El Sevillista.
“It’s very good for my confidence and that of the team, which hopefully will finish in the top six.”
A successful debut
Iheanacho’s goals, combined with an own goal, secured Sevilla’s spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey.
The Nigerian forward’s impressive performance demonstrated his potential to make a significant impact at his new club.
Match highlights
Sevilla dominated the match at the Dehesa de Navalcarbón, with Iheanacho breaking the deadlock in the first half.
Juanlu’s pass found Idumbo, who crossed the ball into the area, resulting in an own goal by Luis Enrique.
In the second half, Iheanacho doubled the lead on the hour mark with a tap-in following Juan Sánchez’s impressive work.
He sealed his brace in the 79th minute, capitalising on Gerard Fernández’s blocked shot.
Impressive streak
Iheanacho’s goals extended his scoring streak in domestic cup debuts, having previously netted on his debuts in the FA Cup and League Cup for Manchester City and scoring in his first appearance in the Community Shield for Leicester City.
Next Challenge
Sevilla faces Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, and Iheanacho will aim to build on his debut performance to secure a starting spot.
With this convincing win, Sevilla progresses to the Copa del Rey second round, and Iheanacho’s impressive contributions sets the tone for a strong push for more playing time at the Spanish club.
