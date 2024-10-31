Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo and Southampton will host defending champions Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, following the draw announcement on Wednesday night.

Despite the underwhelming performance in the Premier League, Aribo and the Saints secured their spot in the Carabao Cup last eight by overcoming Stoke City 3-2 in the previous round.

Now, they face a daunting task against Liverpool, who defeated Brighton 3-2 to advance.

The quarter-final matchup promises to be an exciting encounter, pitting Aribo’s Southampton against Liverpool’s formidable squad.

The Saints will aim to capitalise on home advantage and upset the reigning champions.

Road to the Quarter-Finals

Southampton’s path to the quarter-finals was paved with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Stoke City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continued their blistering form under manager Arne Slot with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Brighton.

The Reds have shown determination to defend their title.

Other quarter-finalists secured their spots through impressive victories. Arsenal dominated Preston North End 3-0, with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri stealing the show with a stunning strike.

Crystal Palace stunned Aston Villa, while Newcastle United defeated Chelsea 2-0. Tottenham Hotspur edged Manchester City 2-1, thanks to Timo Werner’s first goal in 18 games and Pape Sarr’s curled strike.

Quarter-Final Draw

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw has set up intriguing matchups. Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Newcastle United welcomes Brentford. Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place in the week of 16 December. Aribo and Southampton will look to exploit any weaknesses in Liverpool’s armour to advance to the semi-finals.

