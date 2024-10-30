As Leicester City prepare to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed confidence in a positive outcome for the Foxes.
Despite back-to-back wins, Leicester recently suffered a 3-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest. Reflecting on the team’s performance, Ndidi shared on the club’s official website, “We just keep trying. We focus on the positives and look to improve on areas that need work. It’s another huge game against Manchester United.”
Leicester have faced challenges at home this season, securing only five points at King Power Stadium and experiencing similar struggles on the road. However, Ndidi sees each setback as a chance to refocus, noting, “Losing this one pushes us to do better in the next, building confidence as we go forward.”
Ndidi also praised the commitment of his teammates and Coach Steve Cooper, expressing optimism for the upcoming match: “We’ve got great players, and I believe we can achieve something in the next game.” Leicester City have played 11 matches in all competitions this season, winning five, losing four, and drawing three.
|
READ ALSO: Int’l Friendly: Ijamilusi nets hat trick as Super Falcons maul Algeria in Lagos
This match marks Manchester United’s first encounter with Leicester since their 3-0 victory in 2023. It will also be Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut as United’s interim manager following Erik ten Hag’s departure, as he aims to start on a high note.
While United seek to protect their favourable record, Leicester City hope to cause an upset.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999