As Leicester City prepare to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday, Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed confidence in a positive outcome for the Foxes.

Despite back-to-back wins, Leicester recently suffered a 3-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest. Reflecting on the team’s performance, Ndidi shared on the club’s official website, “We just keep trying. We focus on the positives and look to improve on areas that need work. It’s another huge game against Manchester United.”

Leicester have faced challenges at home this season, securing only five points at King Power Stadium and experiencing similar struggles on the road. However, Ndidi sees each setback as a chance to refocus, noting, “Losing this one pushes us to do better in the next, building confidence as we go forward.”

Ndidi also praised the commitment of his teammates and Coach Steve Cooper, expressing optimism for the upcoming match: “We’ve got great players, and I believe we can achieve something in the next game.” Leicester City have played 11 matches in all competitions this season, winning five, losing four, and drawing three.

This match marks Manchester United’s first encounter with Leicester since their 3-0 victory in 2023. It will also be Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut as United’s interim manager following Erik ten Hag’s departure, as he aims to start on a high note.

While United seek to protect their favourable record, Leicester City hope to cause an upset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

