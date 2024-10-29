After 922 days marked by more setbacks than successes at Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag’s time as manager ended on Monday, 29 October 2024. The decision by the INEOS-led administration to part ways with Ten Hag came after a controversial non-penalty incident in a 2-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday—a call that tipped the scales after a rocky tenure.

Following many challenges, including public sparring with some of United’s famed 1992 class led by Gary Neville, it was ultimately this disputed penalty that sealed his fate.

The match’s refereeing controversy unfolded when Anthony Taylor, the VAR official, advised referee David Coote to review a “modern” foul by Matthijs de Ligt on Danny Ings. This contentious decision, emblematic of ongoing frustrations around refereeing in the Premier League, highlighted a turning point for United.

Many fans questioned why Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board delayed a decision to move on from Ten Hag, especially after a summer when many talented managers were available.

In a statement on Monday, United confirmed the departure: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching staff, while a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Initially tasked with transforming the Red Devils, Ten Hag’s tenure was a mix of highs and lows, including a League Cup and FA Cup double, but also frequent challenges both on and off the pitch.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

His last press conference, following the loss to West Ham, saw him urging unity: “Now we have to show even more character. If so much is going against us, we have to stay together, keep fighting, and keep the spirit. We are strong, the staff is strong, and we will keep fighting for Manchester United.”

INEOS decided the team had a better chance of fighting and winning without the Dutchman in the saddle.

As Ten Hag steps down, he leaves with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, a reminder of the gap he once vowed to close.

From his over-reliance on former Ajax players to clashes with high-profile stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, Ten Hag faced many challenges in his quest to impose his philosophy at United.

Ultimately, he paid the price for a penalty that never was.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

