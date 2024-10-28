Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has secured an impressive 14th position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, capping off an exceptional 2023/24 campaign.

Lookman’s outstanding performances for both club and country earned him this prestigious recognition.

The 27-year-old star was the joint top scorer in the AFCON tournament for the Super Eagles, leading his team to the final.

Additionally, his record-breaking feats helped Atalanta claim their maiden European title.

Lookman’s remarkable season witnessed significant growth in his career, solidifying his position among the world’s top footballers.

The Nigeria forward was ranked above some Premier League stars and other big names including; Martin Odegaard (19th), Granit Xhaka (16th), Emi Martinez (18th), Declan Rice (26th), Cole Palmer (25th), and Nico Williams (Athletic Club) (15th)

Lookman’s 14th-place finish is a testament to his hard work and dedication and looks good to clinch the African Player of the Year Award.

Victor Osimhen whom was ranked 8th last year is the highest ranked Nigerian ever in the history of the Ballon d’Or awards.

