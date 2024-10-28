The eyes of the footballing world is on Paris as the stage is set for the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman is sharing the stage with the world’s best players as the only African player left in the running.

The Super Eagles and Atalanta forward has enjoyed a memorable time with both club and country culminating in the historic hat trick scored in the Europa League final against Bayern Leverkusen.

Lookman has continued from where he stopped last season with more breathtaking performances for the Super Eagles as well as his Italian club.

Though the 27-year old has an outside chance of becoming only the second African Ballon d’Or winner after the legendary George Weah, making it this far is considered a worthy achievement in itself.

This year’s ceremony will mark the 68th edition of the prestigious awards, which are held annually in the French capital.

Lookman and others in the running were nominated due to their performances last season, both at club and at international level.

There will be several categories at the event, with all eyes on who succeeds Lionel Messi, the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

The Ballon d’Or awards honour the year’s best players, coaches and clubs in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

It has been presented annually by French magazine France Football since 1956 and also celebrates the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian.

Who’s in the running?

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale Milano)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Rodri (Man City)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Internazionale Milano)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mats Hummels (Roma)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Nicholas Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos (former Real Madrid)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

The event will get underway at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris by 7.45 p.m.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

The red carpet is officially open at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris as the world is eagerly awaiting the 2024 Balloon d’Or winner

Brazilian World Cup winner Rai is among the early arrivals with his partner

Rai won the World Cup with Brazil at the 1994 edition staged in the United States

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is also in the building.. He is one of the nominees vying for the Best Coach of the Year Award

Despite early rumours favouring Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, reports now suggest that he won’t win the award. This has caused a stir, with Real Madrid reportedly boycotting the event in protest. Earlier speculation had placed Vinicius as the frontrunner, followed by Manchester City’s Rodri and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham. However, the latest news indicates a different outcome, leading to controversy and disappointment for Real Madrid and their fans.

