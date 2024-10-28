Manchester United have parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag, following a dismal start to the Premier League season.

The Dutchman’s departure was announced on Monday, a day after United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Ten Hag, appointed in April 2022, had a mixed tenure at Old Trafford.

He led the Red Devils to two domestic trophies, securing the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

However, United’s poor league performance, with only three wins from nine games, left them 14th in the table.

Sunday’s defeat to West Ham, sealed by Jarrod Bowen’s stoppage-time penalty, proved the final straw.

Ten Hag had narrowly avoided the axe last season after an eighth-place finish, but the FA Cup victory over Manchester City earned him a contract extension until 2026.

Manchester United expressed gratitude to Ten Hag in a statement, saying, “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

This marks the beginning of a new era at Manchester United, as the club focuses on finding a suitable successor to revive their fortunes and restore their competitive edge in the Premier League.

Manchester United will aim to rebound from their poor start and reclaim their position among the Premier League’s elite in the coming weeks.

