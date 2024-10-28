The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has suffered a significant setback as its official broadcast partner, StarTimes, has terminated its five-year deal worth over N1 billion.
The termination is coming just months after its signing in November 2023.
NPFL Board Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye declined to comment on the development when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, stating, “I don’t grant interviews over the phone to people I don’t know.”
However, a StarTimes insider confirmed the decision, saying, “Yes, it is true; I just spoke to the boss.”
Ambitious deal
The NPFL-StarTimes deal aimed to promote the Nigerian league and increase its visibility.
When it was brokered, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau expressed optimism that the partnership would drive interest in domestic football, rivalling foreign leagues like the English Premier League.
“We thank God for making this day a reality. It has been our dream and earnest desire to do everything it takes to improve our domestic league.
“Indeed, we cannot say we have achieved that without putting the Premier League first.
“Thank God today we are showing Nigerians and the world that by the grace of God and with the support of our corporate partners like StarTimes we will achieve our dreams,” he said during the November signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, StarTimes was to broadcast two matches per week initially, increasing to four and eventually eight matches per round in subsequent seasons.
The partnership was expected to boost sponsorship opportunities and popularity, with Mr Elegbeleye projecting a N50 million annual increment from 2023 to 2028.
Abrupt exit exposes old problems
However, StarTimes‘ abrupt exit poses significant challenges for the NPFL, which had begun to regain traction among fans.
While broadcasting the league was a welcomed development, the early signs already indicated another underwhelming campaign, with three Nigerian clubs crashing out of CAF competitions.
Analysts believe the same issues persist because the root causes, such as mismanagement and lack of accountability, are not being addressed.
The NPFL faces fundamental problems, including delayed sponsorship payments, poor player welfare, and financial struggles.
Players often experience delayed salaries, bonuses, and allowances, with some clubs defaulting on the minimum wage of N150,000.
As PREMIUM TIMES previously reported, President Bola Tinubu’s intervention is crucial to salvaging Nigerian football.
With StarTimes’ exit, the NPFL’s future hangs in the balance, and the need for prompt action is important to prevent further decline.
