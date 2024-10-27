Liverpool salvaged a crucial 2-2 draw against title contenders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser.

Arsenal began brightly, with Bukayo Saka scoring a stunning ninth-minute goal, beating Andy Robertson and unleashing a powerful shot past Caoimhín Kelleher.

However, Liverpool responded swiftly, with Virgil van Dijk marking his 100th appearance as captain by heading in a well-worked corner in the 18th minute.

The Gunners regained the lead just before halftime, courtesy of Mikel Merino’s header from Declan Rice’s sublime free kick.

Despite losing Gabriel and Jurrien Timber to injury, Arsenal dominated the second half.

Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s misfortune, with Salah levelling the score in the 81st minute, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s pass.

This result keeps Liverpool second, a point behind leaders Manchester City, while Arsenal rises to third, four points adrift of the Reds and five behind the league leaders.

The draw marks another setback for Arsenal’s title hopes, which have suffered consecutive blows in recent matches.

Liverpool and Arsenal will shift their focus to the League Cup, with Arsenal visiting Preston and Liverpool facing Brighton on Wednesday night.

Other matches

In another thrilling matchup, Chelsea extended Newcastle’s winless Premier League run to five matches with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer scored the winner in the 47th minute, following Alexander Isak’s equaliser in the 32nd minute.

Palmer’s inspired performance also saw him have a goal ruled out inside the opening five minutes for offside by VAR.

Newcastle remain 12th and have not secured a win at Stamford Bridge since May 2012.

Meanwhile, West Ham secured a vital 2-1 win over Manchester United, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen’s late penalty.

Crysencio Summerville broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, but Casemiro’s equaliser was swiftly overturned by Bowen’s spot-kick.

While the win boosts West Ham’s hopes of breaking into the top half of the Premier League table, it has added another layer of pressure for Erik Ten Hag.

