The Nigeria Premier Football League’s matchday 9 concluded with thrilling late-minute shockers across various centres on Sunday.

The six games produced five home wins, one draw, and 13 goals.

Late winner in Aba

Enyimba FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City, courtesy of Moses Adiukwu’s 92nd-minute header.

This win marked Enyimba’s return to winning ways after three winless games.

Ikorodu City nearly took an early lead, but Shola Adelani’s effort went narrowly wide in the fifth minute.

Enyimba’s Ifeanyi Ihemekwele broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, thanks to Chukwudi Nwaodu’s expert setup.

Ikorodu City pressed for an equaliser, with Tosin Oyedokun’s stunning strike and Emmanuel Solomon’s close-range effort forcing Enyimba goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena into crucial saves in the 30th minute.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A triple substitution in the 62nd minute paid off for Ikorodu City, as Ajeyigbe Toyeeb equalised in the 89th minute.

However, Enyimba’s Adiukwu restored the lead in the 92nd minute, securing all three points.

The win keeps Enyimba third with 17 points, while Ikorodu City remains 18th with eight points.

Unbeaten run continues for Warriors and Rivers United

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man El Kanemi Warriors, extending both clubs’ unbeaten run to nine games. Warriors scored first through Somalia Bello in the 31st minute, but Rivers United’s Taofeek Olaniyi equalised three minutes later.

Gimbal Ajiji’s 45th-minute red card did not hinder the Warriors’ resolve.

Other Games

In Lafia, Nasarawa United defeated Kano Pillars 1-0, courtesy of Anas Yusuf’s ninth goal of the season in the 41st minute.

Yusuf, the league’s top scorer and CHAN Eagles invitee continues to impress.

Elsewhere, Plateau United thrashed Sunshine Stars 3-0 in Jos, with Vincent Temitope scoring in the 16th minute.

Sadiq Abubakar’s strike in the 66th minute and his subsequent brace at the end of the second half sealed the win.

The victory propelled Plateau United to the fourth position with 14 points, above Abia Warriors, who stunned Bendel Insurance in Benin on Saturday.

Sunshine Stars sit seventh with 13 points.

Shooting Stars secured their second consecutive win, defeating Akwa United 2-1 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

This win lifted them to 10th position with 12 points.

Remo Stars failed to reclaim the top spot after falling 1-0 to Heartland in Owerri.

Full Results:

Enyimba 2-1 Ikorodu City

Rivers United 1-1 El Kanemi Warriors

Nasarawa United 1-0 Kano Pillars

Plateau United 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Heartland 1-0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 2-1 Akwa United

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

