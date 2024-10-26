Hansi Flick made history as the first FC Barcelona coach to debut in El Clásico at Santiago Bernabéu and emerge victorious since Terry Venables in 1984 on Saturday night.

Fans across the world were captivated as Barcelona delivered a resounding 4-0 win over Real Madrid, asserting their dominance in the Spanish capital.

The highly anticipated match saw Barcelona aim to extend their three-point lead at the top of the table.

After a cagey first half, many were expecting a tougher finish in the second half.

However, Barcelona took control in spectacular fashion after the break.

Robert Lewandowski’s phenomenal season continued as he fired home two goals in two minutes before the hour mark.

The 36-year-old’s experience was highlighted when he beat the offside trap to break the deadlock. He net a looping header three minutes later.

Real Madrid chased a famous comeback, but Barcelona dominated the night.

The hosts woes were compounded when 17-year-old Lamine Yamal stunned the home crowd with his first-ever El Clásico goal, and captain Raphinha capitalised on a defensive mistake to seal the 4-0 victory.

This triumph marked a significant upset for Real Madrid, who entered the match with a 42-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, just one shy of Barcelona’s record.

However, Hansi Flick’s tactics and Barcelona’s clinical finishing proved decisive.

The result propels Barcelona six points clear at the summit of La Liga, cementing their position as title contenders.

