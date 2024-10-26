The Premier League witnessed thrilling action over the weekend, with notable performances from Alex Iwobi and Erling Haaland.

Fulham’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, while Manchester City extended their unbeaten home run with a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

In the highly contested match at Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi’s creative spark ignited Fulham’s attack.

The Nigerian midfielder delivered a tantalizing ball into the box in the 61st minute, breaking the deadlock and giving Fulham the lead against his former club.

However, Everton refused to yield, demonstrating their determination to secure a positive result.

In the dying moments of the match, Ashley Young’s precise cross found Beto, who rose above the Fulham defence to head home the equaliser.

Iwobi described the outcome at the Mersyside as “Bittersweet”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The late strike sent the Goodison Park crowd into raptures, securing a hard-fought point for Everton and sparing their blushes.

This draw provides a welcome boost to Everton’s morale, and they will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures.

City back on top

Meanwhile, at the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland ended his goal drought, propelling Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Haaland scored his 14th goal of the season in just five minutes, showcasing his clinical finishing skills.

This win returned City to the top of the table, extending their unbeaten league sequence at the Etihad to 35 games since 9 November 2022.

Manchester City dominated the match, with Haaland squandering several chances throughout the contest.

Despite failing to reach top gear, City’s narrow victory solidified their position at the summit of the Premier League.

Their next home match is against Tottenham on 23 November, promising another thrilling encounter.

The results have significant implications for the Premier League standings.

Fulham and Everton’s shared points influence their mid-table positions, while Manchester City’s victory reinforces their grip on the top spot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

