Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has invited 35 players to the home-based Super Eagles squad for the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against Ghana. The Eagles have been absent from the last two editions that were held in Cameroon and Morocco, respectively.
This list includes Remo Stars wingback Ismail Sadiq, Kano Pillars forward Zikifilu Rabiu, and Enugu Rangers attacking midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye.
The 35-man list was drawn from 17 teams in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), with Remo Stars having the largest contingent of five players. Rivers United, Nasarawa United, Enugu Rangers, and El-Kanemi Warriors each provided three players.
Nasarawa United’s top scorer, Anas Yusuf, who has netted eight goals in the NPFL this season, is also in the squad for the first leg scheduled from December 20–22. While there may be questions about Ahmed Musa’s absence from this lineup, a closer look at Article 15 of Participation clarifies eligibility requirements.
The rule specifies that “Only players who are ‘citizens of a country’ and ‘have a permanent contract with a registered club affiliated with the national association’ are eligible to participate in CHAN.” This may suggest that Musa’s current registration with Kano Pillars is on a temporary basis, affecting his eligibility.
This is a repeat of the last qualification series, which Ghana won on penalties.
The return leg is scheduled a week later, and the winner across the two legs will secure a place in the 8th CHAN tournament, exclusively for players active in their domestic leagues. The finals will be held from 1 to 28 February across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
INVITED PLAYERS:
Goalkeepers: Ohisodumeya Osagie (Rivers United); Henry Ozomena (Enyimba FC); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United)
Defenders: Wisdom Ndom (Akwa United); Stephen Mayo (Rivers United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers); Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Yusuf Isa (Bayelsa United); Abba Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Abbas Usman (El-Kanemi Warriors);
Midfielders: Innocent Godwin (Abia Warriors); Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Musa Zayad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers); Eze Ekwutoziam (Enyimba FC); Aimufua Aisosa (Kwara United); Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Assurance (Lobi Stars); Kazeem Ogunleye (Enugu Rangers); Seth Mayi (Sunshine Stars); Stanley Oganbor (Lobi Stars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Toyeeb Gidado (Ikorodu City)
Forwards: Samuel Ayorinde (Shooting Stars); Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Abdul Sanusi (El-Kanemi Warriors); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Abubakar Adamu (Plateau United); Rabiu Zikifilu (Kano Pillars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Michael Enaruma (Bendel Insurance)
