The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled that Libya’s national team will forfeit three points to Nigeria’s Super Eagles over the treatment of the latter in Libya. The North Africa country will also pay a fine, CAF ruled.
The ruling was CAF’s decision on the botched Nations Cup qualifier between Libya and Nigeria, which was scheduled for Tuesday, 15 October. The Nigerian team decided not to proceed with the encounter after their flight into Benghazi from Kano was diverted without prior notification. The flight was diverted to Al-Abraq International Airport where the Super Eagles players and crew were kept waiting for over 12 hours.
Th CAF Disciplinary Board said because Libya violated AFCON Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code —specifically Articles 31, 82, and 151- CAF has declared the match forfeited by Libya and awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory.
CAF also fined the Libya Football Federation $50,000, with payment required within 60 days.
|
Nigeria’s team endured a gruelling experience, being stranded at the airport for over 12 hours before the match. This decision strengthens Nigeria’s position as Group D leader with 10 points from four games. The ruling also underlines CAF’s commitment to fair play and sportsmanship.
READ ALSO: AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Super Eagles stay top despite Libya controversy
Incident Background
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reported that the team’s chartered plane was unexpectedly diverted to Al-Abraq International Airport, despite approved landing documents to the main airport in Tripoli. NFF President Ibrahim Gusau condemned the incident as “despicable.”
Implications for AFCON Qualifiers
This ruling significantly influences the Group D standings. Nigeria remains on top with 10 points, followed by Benin with six points from four games, while Libya is at the bottom with one point. The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999