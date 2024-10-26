The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled that Libya’s national team will forfeit three points to Nigeria’s Super Eagles over the treatment of the latter in Libya. The North Africa country will also pay a fine, CAF ruled.

The ruling was CAF’s decision on the botched Nations Cup qualifier between Libya and Nigeria, which was scheduled for Tuesday, 15 October. The Nigerian team decided not to proceed with the encounter after their flight into Benghazi from Kano was diverted without prior notification. The flight was diverted to Al-Abraq International Airport where the Super Eagles players and crew were kept waiting for over 12 hours.

Th CAF Disciplinary Board said because Libya violated AFCON Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code —specifically Articles 31, 82, and 151- CAF has declared the match forfeited by Libya and awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory.

CAF also fined the Libya Football Federation $50,000, with payment required within 60 days.

Nigeria’s team endured a gruelling experience, being stranded at the airport for over 12 hours before the match. This decision strengthens Nigeria’s position as Group D leader with 10 points from four games. The ruling also underlines CAF’s commitment to fair play and sportsmanship.

Incident Background

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reported that the team’s chartered plane was unexpectedly diverted to Al-Abraq International Airport, despite approved landing documents to the main airport in Tripoli. NFF President Ibrahim Gusau condemned the incident as “despicable.”

Implications for AFCON Qualifiers

This ruling significantly influences the Group D standings. Nigeria remains on top with 10 points, followed by Benin with six points from four games, while Libya is at the bottom with one point. The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.

