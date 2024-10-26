The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes action this weekend with three games on Saturday and concluding matches on Sunday.

With less than 100 games played, the season has already witnessed a series of dramatic moments.

The league so far

El Kanemi Warriors narrowly escaped defeat with a late equaliser against Kwara United in Maiduguri, securing a crucial point. Kwara United earned their second away point this season.

Rivers United extended their unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes, who had previously remained unbeaten at home.

Ikorodu City’s impressive 4-2 victory over Lobi Stars stretched their unbeaten run to three games. Anas Yusuf leads the scorer chart with eight goals, while a total of 157 goals have been scored in 80 league games.

Battle of unbeaten teams in Port Harcourt

On Sunday, Rivers United and El Kanemi Warriors, the only two unbeaten teams, face off in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United’s unbeaten streak stands at eight games, but the NPFL’s unpredictability is well-known.

Rivers United boasts a strong home record, conceding just two goals in four games. However, El Kanemi Warriors have proven formidable on the road, scoring in all away games except against Rangers International.

The two teams have met 11 times previously, with Rivers United securing six wins and El Kanemi four. Their last encounter ended in a draw in May 2018.

Boboye faces former club

Kennedy Boboye, who led Plateau United to their first NPFL title in 2017, now manages Sunshine Stars. On Sunday, he faces his former club at the New Jos stadium.

Under Boboye, Sunshine Stars have risen to fourth place, just a point behind Enyimba. A win in Jos would propel them closer to third.

Relegation battles intensify in Lafia

On Saturday, Bayelsa United and Lobi Stars, both struggling to avoid relegation, clash in Lafia. Ladan Bosso’s Bayelsa United seeks to build on their recent lone win over Heartland.

Elsewhere, Ikorodu City, with two wins and a draw in their last three games, faces Enyimba in Aba.

The People’s Elephants are winless in their last three games, a development they are keen to overcome.

Will Rivers United or El Kanemi Warriors maintain their unbeaten record or can Bayelsa United or Lobi Stars ease their relegation woes, the stage is set for an intense weekend of NPFL action.

