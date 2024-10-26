The U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team (WYNT) is set to face Nigeria’s Flamingos in the quarterfinals of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup ongoing in the Dominican Republic.

Saturday’s quarter-final clash is billed for 8:30 p.m. in Santiago de los Caballeros.

This matchup marks a rematch of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, where the U.S. lost to Nigeria in penalty kicks (4-3) after a 1-1 tie in regulation.

Formidable opponents

The American ladies will be coming into the clash against Nigeria high on confidence as they concluded group play with a resounding 5-0 victory over the Korean Republic.

Melanie Barcenas scored the fastest U.S. goal ever at the FIFA U-17 WWC, finding the back of the net just 30 seconds into the match.

This impressive feat set a new U.S. record, surpassing Darian Jenkins’ previous record of 1 minute and 49 seconds, set in 2012.

Barcenas added another goal in the 47th minute, solidifying her position as the USA’s leading goal scorer with three goals.

The five-goal margin of victory for the United States team was the team’s second-largest in FIFA U-17 WWC history and their third-largest margin of victory in the tournament.

This impressive win also earned the U.S. back-to-back clean sheets for just the second time ever at the U-17 WWC, and the first time with back-to-back wins.

Determined ladies

Nigeria, making its seventh FIFA U-17 WWC appearance, topped Group A with three wins and outscored opponents 9-1.

Forward Harmony Chidi led the team with 12 goals in qualifying, while Shakirat Moshood, the tournament’s leading scorer, tallied four goals.

Nigeria’s strong performance in the group stage sets the stage for a formidable quarterfinal matchup.

The U.S. and Nigeria have met once in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, resulting in a 1-1 quarterfinal draw in 2022.

The U.S. outshot Nigeria 27-8 but put only three shots on goal and finished regulation tied at 1-1, ultimately losing in penalty kicks.

Nigeria’s roster boasts talented players, including Moshood, Chidi, and goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu, who is the youngest goalkeeper in the tournament and the third youngest player overall.

Four Nigerian players are just 14 years old, the most of any team in the tournament.

As the U.S. prepares to face Nigeria, they will look to avenge their 2022 loss and advance to the semifinals but the Flamingos are also resolute, not just looking to make it to the semi-final but all the way to the final, seeking to challenge the ultimate title.

