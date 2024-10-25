The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, has announced his intention to seek re-election in March 2025.

Motsepe, the owner of PSL club Mamelodi Sundowns, initially assumed the CAF presidency on 12 March 2021, succeeding Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar. His decision to run for a second term follows requests from several quarters and key stakeholders, according to a CAF statement on Friday.

The statement reads: “Following requests from numerous CAF Member Association Presidents, Zonal Union Presidents, and key stakeholders, the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has finally agreed to stand as a candidate at the CAF Presidential Elections scheduled for March 2025.”

At the time of his election, CAF was grappling with various financial scandals that prompted FIFA to appoint Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” to support governance improvements within African football. Since then, Motsepe has been widely acknowledged for his positive influence on CAF’s governance and reputation. His administration has emphasised transparency, accountability, and robust governance reforms, which have been well-received by many within the football community.

Motsepe has focused on enhancing financial transparency and accountability, implementing stricter financial controls and audits to rebuild trust in CAF’s financial management. His reforms have introduced governance improvements, including executive term limits and a more independent Ethics Committee. Notably, he has also diversified revenue streams for African football, bolstering financial stability and reducing risks of corruption.

Motsepe’s four-year tenure has brought relative stability, a contrast to Ahmad’s tumultuous years.

