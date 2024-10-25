Coach Justin Madugu would begin as substantive head coach of the Super Falcons with a double-header friendly against Algeria this weekend.

Madugu, who previously assisted former coach Randy Waldrum, steps into the head coach position, becoming the 11th Nigerian to manage the team and the first since Florence Omagbemi’s tenure ended in December 2016. His appointment reflects a push for homegrown leadership, similar to the approach with the men’s national team, where Finidi George succeeded Jose Peseiro.

The friendly matches, seen as a test of the Plateau State-born coach’s approach, pit Nigeria (ranked 34th globally and 1st in Africa) against Algeria (84th). The first leg will be held at the Ikenne Township Stadium on Saturday, 26 October, followed by a second leg at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Tuesday, 29 October.

Madugu’s experience with the Falcons

Throughout his four-year tenure as assistant coach, Madugu stepped in twice to lead the team when Waldrum was unavailable, guiding the Falcons to wins in Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia and Cape Verde. His selection as head coach is rooted in his previous contributions and reflects the recent restructuring of the coaching team.

Fresh start for the Super Falcons

Madugu’s recent squad selection emphasises local talent. Only six out of the 23 invited players are based abroad, and regulars like Asisat Oshoala, Uche Echegini, Tony Payne, and Michele Alozie are notably absent. This selection has raised some questions but aligns with the opportunity to test local talent against Algeria’s team.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, women’s football expert Saheed Afolabi praised the selection, noting that most invited players had recently excelled in the Betsy Obaseki Cup. Afolabi sees these friendlies as a chance for young, home-based players, including recent U-20 World Cup returnees, to gain exposure with the senior team. Promising players like Comfort Folorunsho, Shukurat Oladipo, Chioma Olise, and Janet Akekoromowei are expected to make their senior debuts.

“It’s an ideal test for our league players,” Ms Afolabi stated, “giving them a chance to prove their skills and allowing adjustments as necessary.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, sports journalist Damilola Olaleye took a cautious view, telling PREMIUM TIMES that although Algeria may not be a strong opponent, the games provide a valuable foundation for Madugu to evaluate NWFL players and shape his team for the future.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons gear up for international friendlies against Algeria

Expectations and reactions

Ahead of the friendlies, Coach Madugu expressed his optimism for an excellent performance. “Our training sessions have been productive, and I’m impressed with the players’ discipline and dedication. We respect Algeria, but we’re focused on bouncing back and restoring confidence after the Olympics.”

Ms Afolabi also expects the Super Falcons to excel in both matches, adding, “The team may be new, but I’m confident they’ll show their best.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

