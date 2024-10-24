Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles, staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in Lomé on Thursday, securing a spot in the WAFU B U20 Championship semi-finals.

This victory marked a crucial step in the Flying Eagles’ title defence, which they won in Niamey two years ago.

The match was part of Group B, where all three teams – Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso – finished with three points each.

However, Burkina Faso’s Young Etalons were eliminated due to an inferior goal count. Nigeria scored two goals and conceded two, the same as the Ivorians, while the Burkinabes scored one and conceded one.

At the Municipal Stadium, the first half ended scoreless, despite Nigeria’s relentless pressure.

Bidemi Amole’s long-range shot sailed wide, while Kparobo’s powerful effort was pushed out for a corner by the Ivorian goalkeeper.

The Flying Eagles continued to press, with Amole’s attempt crashing against the crossbar.

As the first half drew to a close, Nigeria’s appeal for a penalty was rejected by the referee.

The team’s persistence paid off in the second half, which witnessed increased urgency from the Flying Eagles.

The early goal by the Ivorians was disallowed, and Nigeria’s Kparobo was denied by the goalkeeper in the 53rd minute.

Amole came close again, but the Ivorians broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute.

Undeterred, Clinton Jephta equalised shortly after, and Kparobo Arierhi sealed the 2-1 win for the Flying Eagles.

This dramatic turnaround demonstrated the team’s resilience and determination.

“We showed resilience and determination,” said Coach Aliyu Zubairu. “We’re delighted with the victory and look forward to the semi-finals.”

The Flying Eagles will face Niger Republic in Saturday’s semi-finals, as they continue their quest to defend their title.

