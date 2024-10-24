The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the highly anticipated nomination shortlist for the 2024 CAF Awards, with three Super Eagles players proudly flying the Nigerian flag.
Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong have been recognised for their exceptional skills, earning nominations for the coveted Africa Player of the Year award.
Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali’s impressive goalkeeping skills have secured him a spot in the Goalkeeper of the Year category.
In a remarkable display of team excellence, the Super Eagles have also been nominated for the Team of the Year category, acknowledging their outstanding performance which saw them making it to the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.
|
The #CAFAwards2024 ceremony is slated to take place on 16 December in the vibrant tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco.
This marks the third consecutive year Morocco has hosted the prestigious event, following last year’s spectacular celebration that brought together African football’s elite.
Nigeria’s talented players have a rich history in the CAF Awards.
The reigning Africa Footballer of the Year, Male and Female are Nigerians.
Victor Osimhen, and Asisat Oshoala, winner of the women’s category, have set the stage for this year’s nominees, inspiring a new generation of Nigerian footballers.
Eguavoen reacts
Technical Director of the NFF and Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, reacting to the nominations, highlighted the significance of the CAF Awards
He also congratulated the nominated Super Eagles duo, saying: “Congratulations to our Super Super Super Eagles duo – Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong on their nomination for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.
“A brilliant year for Nigerian Football, let’s crown it all with another win in Morocco” the coach wrote on his X page.
READ ALSO: Super Eagles soar in latest FIFA rankings
Eguavoen’s sentiments echo the excitement and anticipation building among Nigerian football fans.
The CAF Awards 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African football excellence, and Nigerian fans will be eagerly watching as the Super Eagles trio vies for top honours.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999