The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the highly anticipated nomination shortlist for the 2024 CAF Awards, with three Super Eagles players proudly flying the Nigerian flag.

Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong have been recognised for their exceptional skills, earning nominations for the coveted Africa Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali’s impressive goalkeeping skills have secured him a spot in the Goalkeeper of the Year category.

In a remarkable display of team excellence, the Super Eagles have also been nominated for the Team of the Year category, acknowledging their outstanding performance which saw them making it to the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The #CAFAwards2024 ceremony is slated to take place on 16 December in the vibrant tourist city of Marrakech, Morocco.

This marks the third consecutive year Morocco has hosted the prestigious event, following last year’s spectacular celebration that brought together African football’s elite.

Nigeria’s talented players have a rich history in the CAF Awards.

The reigning Africa Footballer of the Year, Male and Female are Nigerians.

Victor Osimhen, and Asisat Oshoala, winner of the women’s category, have set the stage for this year’s nominees, inspiring a new generation of Nigerian footballers.

Eguavoen reacts

Technical Director of the NFF and Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, reacting to the nominations, highlighted the significance of the CAF Awards

He also congratulated the nominated Super Eagles duo, saying: “Congratulations to our Super Super Super Eagles duo – Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong on their nomination for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

“A brilliant year for Nigerian Football, let’s crown it all with another win in Morocco” the coach wrote on his X page.

Eguavoen’s sentiments echo the excitement and anticipation building among Nigerian football fans.

The CAF Awards 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African football excellence, and Nigerian fans will be eagerly watching as the Super Eagles trio vies for top honours.

