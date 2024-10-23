Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matches produced thrilling encounters and results as the race for places in the knockout phase is gradually taking shape

Barcelona, Manchester City, and Liverpool emerged victorious, solidifying their positions in the competition.

Barcelona 4-1 Bayern Munich

Barcelona cruised past Bayern Munich, thanks to Raphinha’s impressive hat-trick.

The Brazilian forward scored inside the opening minute, showcasing his pace and skill. After Harry Kane’s equaliser, Raphinha struck twice more before halftime, capitalising on Barcelona’s dominant possession.

He completed his hat-trick in the second half, securing a convincing win for Hansi Flick’s side.

This victory ended Barcelona’s six-game losing streak against Bayern Munich.

Manchester City 5-0 Sparta Prague

Erling Haaland’s brace led Manchester City to a dominating 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the first half with a precise finish.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the second half, John Stones and Matheus Nunes added goals, highlighting City’s attacking depth. Haaland’s second goal sealed the win, demonstrating his clinical finishing. City remains unbeaten in the Champions League with seven points from three matches, tied for third place.

Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan

Marcus Thuram’s late strike sealed a stunning win for Inter Milan against Young Boys in Switzerland. With the score level heading into added time, Thuram capitalised on Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco’s combination, securing the victory.

This win maintains Inter Milan’s unbeaten record in the competition.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Darwin Nunez’s 27th-minute goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect start in the Champions League.

The Uruguayan striker touched home Mo Salah’s header, showcasing his aerial ability. Caoimhín Kelleher’s late save denied Benjamin Sesko an equaliser, ensuring Liverpool’s slim lead held.

This win solidifies Liverpool’s position atop the standings alongside Aston Villa.

Atalanta 0-0 Celtic 0

Celtic earned a valuable draw against Atalanta in Italy, surviving a high-pressure opening period.

Ademola Lookman and his teammates pressed hard but the Scottish champions held firm, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel making crucial saves.

This result moves Celtic into the round of 16 play-off spots, revitalizing their Champions League hopes.

Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz’s first-half goal was canceled out by Pierre Lees-Melou’s stunning strike as Bayer Leverkusen drew with Brest.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface who was involved in a car crash was conspicuously missing in the match.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the competition, tied with two wins and a draw.

Leverkusen travels to Liverpool next, while Brest faces Sparta Prague.

Elsewhere, Lille and Feyernood secured identical 3-1 away victories over Atletico Madrid and Benfica respectively.

Wednesday’s results have significant implications for the Champions League standings. Aston Villa and Liverpool lead the pack, while Barcelona, Manchester City, and Inter Milan also strengthen their positions on the log.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

