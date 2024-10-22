Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, seven-time African champions and defending WAFU B U20 Championship titleholders, face a crucial showdown against Cote d’Ivoire’s Young Elephants on Thursday.
Any result short of victory would likely seal their exit from the tournament at the group stage.
The Flying Eagles suffered a setback with a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso’s Young Etalons on Friday.
The Etalons then lost 1-0 to the Young Elephants, complicating Nigeria’s path to the semifinals.
In the three-team group, each team plays only two matches, making a single loss potentially devastating.
With Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso tied at the top, Nigeria must secure a two-goal victory against the Ivorians to ensure semifinal qualification and continue defending their title.
Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressed disappointment at the loss to Burkina Faso but remains optimistic.
“I believe the coaches and players will regroup and devise a strategy to overcome the Ivorians,” he said.
Gusau emphasised the importance of progressing to the U20 AFCON, particularly after reaching the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup last year.
“Nigerians expect a lot from this team. Failing to qualify would be disappointing.”
The decisive match against Cote d’Ivoire kicks off at 4 pm Nigeria time on Thursday at the Municipal Stadium in Lome.
