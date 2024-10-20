Super Eagles teammates and close friends, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen, stole the spotlight on Saturday with vital goals for AC MilanAC Milan and Galatasaray, respectively.
Chukwueze proved to be the hero for AC Milan, scoring his first goal of the season in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Udinese at the San Siro.
The win was all the more impressive considering the Rossoneri played with 10 men after Tijjani Reijnders’ early red card.
Despite being outnumbered, AC Milan’s resilient defense held strong until the final whistle.
Udinese thought they had equalised in the 95th minute, but VAR intervened to secure Milan’s win.
Chukwueze, named Panini Player of the Match, praised his team’s fighting spirit and determination. “The attitude was incredible. We fought till the end!” he exclaimed.
Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen made a triumphant return to action for Galatasaray, scoring in their 3-0 triumph over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
Osimhen had been sidelined due to injuries but returned to training earlier in the week.
The Nigerian striker began the game on the bench, replacing Mauro Icardi 12 minutes from stoppage time.
He sealed Galatasaray’s victory with their third goal, taking his tally to three goals in four league games.
Galatasaray now lead the rankings with 25 points from nine matches, setting up a highly anticipated clash with rivals Besiktas in their next league game.
