Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners were reduced to 10 men after William Saliba’s red card in the 30th minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Bournemouth capitalised on the advantage, scoring through Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert in the second half.

Christie’s goal came from a well-executed set-piece, while Kluivert sealed the win with a precise finish from the penalty spot.

This loss marks a significant setback for Arsenal, who had been on an impressive run and could have moved top of the table with an away win.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, continued their strong start to the season with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ollie Watkins scored his fifth goal of the campaign, and Villa’s victory propelled them to fourth in the Premier League table.

Brighton also maintained their momentum with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Danny Welbeck’s fifth goal of the season proved decisive, as Brighton edged out the Magpies despite being on the back foot for much of the game.

In another thrilling encounter, Southampton squandered a two-goal lead against Leicester, ultimately succumbing to a stunning 3-2 defeat.

The Saints had begun positively, with Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo scoring, but Leicester fought back through Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Vardy, and Jordan Ayew’s winner in the dying seconds.

Other games

Elsewhere, Everton cruised to a 2-0 win over Ipswich at Portman Road, extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane scored for the Toffees, who exited the relegation zone and moved to the 16 position on the table.

Tottenham and Manchester United also claimed much-needed wins. Spurs thrashed West Ham 4-1, with goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Heung-min Son, and an Alphonse Areola own-goal.

United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1, thanks to Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund’s goals in a much-improved second-half display.

All eyes will be at Anfield on Sunday for the star clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

