The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes on Sunday with five matches, with the concluding fixtures fixed for Monday.

New leaders have emerged after midweek results, setting the stage for more thrilling outcomes this weekend.

League so far

The league has taken a new shape, with Ahmed Musa’s impressive form making him a talking point.

Musa has scored three goals in three games, aside from facilitating a penalty that routed Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu on Wednesday.

This performance has many calling for the inclusion of Ahmed Musa in Nigeria’s team for the African Championship qualifiers against Ghana.

Ikorodu City is gaining momentum after a tumultuous start, securing back-to-back points. Their recent victory, a 3-0 win over Bendel Insurance, indicate a resurgence under their new management.

Rangers, however, suffered their first home defeat under Fidelis Ilechukwu, losing 3-4 to Kano Pillars.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Rivers United and El Kanemi Warriors remain the only unbeaten teams in the league. While the Pride of Rivers are away in Minna, El Kanemi Warriors will be hosting Enyimba.

A total of 134 goals have been scored in 69 games, showcasing the competitiveness of the NPFL.

Four key games to watch

Tornadoes vs Rivers United

One of the most anticipated matches is the clash between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United in Minna. Rivers United, led by Finidi George, aim to maintain their top spot, having played seven games without defeat.

However, Niger Tornadoes have been tricky opponents, gathering points in Katsina and Makurdi. Their last three home games have resulted in draws, a trend they cannot afford against Rivers United.

Ikorodu City vs Lobi Stars

Another intriguing encounter is the meeting between Ikorodu City and Lobi Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Monday.

Ikorodu City seeks to continue their resurgence, while Lobi Stars, now under Daniel Amokachi, aim for their first away win.

Lobi Stars have recorded two draws since Amokachi took over but remain in the 17th position with six points, one point above Ikorodu City.

3SC vs Katsina United

Shooting Stars’ struggles continue, with manager Gbenga Ogunbote facing pressure to adopt a new approach at home.

The team has scored fewer than six goals and conceded three, resulting in a 16th position in the league table.

They face Katsina United at the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, where Shooting Stars remain unbeaten at home.

Akwa United vs Rangers

Enugu Rangers’ title defence falters, and manager Fidelis Ilechukwu is in a tight corner.

After a home defeat to Kano Pillars, Ilechukwu acknowledged football’s unpredictability.

However, Rangers’ lacklustre performance in their last two games indicates a deeper issue.

They face Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, a match Ilechukwu must win to revitalize their campaign.

This weekend’s matches and those that would be decided on Monday promise thrilling encounters, with unbeaten records on the line and teams fighting for survival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

