Football league action resumes across Europe this weekend with several exciting clashes. Here are the four matches you can’t afford to miss:

Ikorodu City vs. Lobi Stars @ Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos

21 October 2024, 4:00 p.m.

Current Form: Ikorodu City [D-W-L-L-L]; Lobi Stars [D-D-L-L-L]

Head-to-head: First-ever meeting.

Resurgent Ikorodu City face struggling Lobi Stars in a crucial NPFL encounter on Monday. Since the resignation of coach Bright Ozebagbe two weeks ago, Ikorodu City has shown signs of revival. They secured a 3-0 win over Bendel Insurance— their biggest since returning to the league—and followed that up with a 1-1 draw away to Heartland FC.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the league, a win could lift them off 20th place, while Lobi Stars, led by ex-international Daniel Amokachi, have not found improvement. They are in 17th position with six points, just one ahead of Ikorodu City, and are yet to win on the road this season.

Prediction: Ikorodu City 1-1 Lobi Stars

Liverpool vs. Chelsea @ Anfield, Liverpool

20 October 2024, 4:30 p.m.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [D-W-W-W-W]

At Anfield, two of the Premier League’s new managers, Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca, will go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Slot’s Liverpool sits atop the Premier League with an impeccable defense, while Maresca’s Chelsea has shown flashes of brilliance but is prone to defensive lapses.

Liverpool have dominated recent encounters with Chelsea and will look to maintain that streak. Meanwhile, Chelsea, weakened by suspensions to Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella, will have to be at their best to match a high-flying Liverpool side.

Head-to-head:

25/02/24 LEC Chelsea 0 – 1 Liverpool

31/01/24 PRL Liverpool 4 – 1 Chelsea

13/08/23 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Liverpool

04/04/23 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Liverpool

21/01/23 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt @ Bay Arena, Leverkusen

19 October 2024, 2:30 p.m.

Current Form: Bayer Leverkusen [D-W-D-W-W]; Eintracht Frankfurt [D-W-W-D-W]

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen host an in-form Eintracht Frankfurt at the Bay Arena. While Leverkusen are three points off the top of the table, they’ve struggled with late goals, which have cost them crucial points.

They will be buoyed by their dominant record against Frankfurt at home, but the visitors are riding high on an unbeaten five-game streak, scoring freely. Eintracht Frankfurt’s recent form includes a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich, and they will look to maintain their momentum.

Head-to-head:

05/05/24 BUN Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 5 Bayer Leverkusen

17/12/23 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

08/04/23 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt

15/10/22 BUN Eintracht Frankfurt 5 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen

02/05/22 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus vs. Lazio @ Allianz Stadium, Turin

19 October 2024, 7:45 p.m.

Current Form: Juventus [D-W-W-D-W]; Lazio [W-W-W-W-L]

In Serie A, Juventus, under new manager Thiago Motta, takes on Lazio. While unbeaten, Juventus have dropped points in several home games, and Motta will look to solidify their title challenge. Lazio, under Marco Baroni, is riding a wave of positive results despite their struggles away from home. Both sides boast in-form attackers, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Lazio’s Boulaye Dia and Valentín Castellanos leading the charge.

Head-to-head:

23/04/24 COI Lazio 2 – 1 Juventus

02/04/24 COI Juventus2 – 0 Lazio

30/03/24 SEA Lazio 1 – 0 Juventus

16/09/23 SEA Juventus3 – 1 Lazio

08/04/23 SEA Lazio 2 – 1 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Lazio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

