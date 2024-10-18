Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Friday suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in their opening Group B match of the WAFU B U20 AFCON in Lome, Togo, putting their title defence in potential danger.

The defending champions, who arrived in Lome on Tuesday afternoon after an intensive one-week camping program at the Remo Stars Training Complex in Ikenne, Ogun State, now face an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

Before their departure, the team received a morale-boosting gesture from Kunle Soname, proprietor of the Remo Stars Institute and president of Nigeria Premier Football League club Remo Stars.

Mr Soname promised the Flying Eagles N5 million if they successfully defend their title in Togo and return the trophy home.

He also donated N1 million to the team on their departure.

The Flying Eagles, who won the last edition of the competition in Niamey, Niger Republic, struggled to replicate their past success in the opening match.

Burkina Faso’s winning goal came in the 56th minute, rewarding their dominance over the Nigerian team.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the first half, both teams struggled to find their footing, with Burkina Faso creating the better chances.

Goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu made a crucial save in the 34th minute to deny the Junior Stallions.

The Flying Eagles gradually gained momentum, but Burkina Faso’s relentless pressure paid off in the second half.

Nigeria’s left-back Kenneth Igboke had earlier threatened the Burkina Faso goal in the 31st minute, but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Burkina Faso will next face Cote d’Ivoire on Monday in their second Group B match, while the Flying Eagles must regroup and focus on their decisive clash with the Ivorians on Thursday.

The ongoing championship in Togo is a qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Only the top two teams in the group will progress into the semi-final.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

