Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership champions Edo Queens are set for a challenging debut in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The draw, held in Sale, Morocco, on Friday, pits Edo Queens against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa in Group B.

Coach Moses Aduku’s team will also face Tutankhamun of Egypt and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC in their group.

This marks Edo Queens’ inaugural appearance in the CAF Women’s Champions League, following their maiden NWFL title and WAFU-B trophy triumph.

Notably, this is the third consecutive time a Nigerian team has faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the tournament.

In 2021, Sundowns narrowly defeated Rivers Angels 1-0, and in 2022, they edged Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in Morocco.

Coach Aduku optimistic

Edo Queens coach Moses Aduku, while officially reacting to Friday’s pairings, expressed confidence despite facing formidable opponents.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We’re delighted to learn that Morocco will host the competition. Our preparation is already in full swing, and we aim to fine-tune our strategy before the start of the competition.”

Aduku believes his team has what it takes to compete for the title.

“We have all it takes to compete for the CAF Women’s Champions League title. Time will tell the rest.”

His target is clear: “We’re not just participating; we’re competing for the trophy. With adequate preparation, I’m convinced we won’t disappoint the Nigerian people.”

Edo Queens will make their CAF Women’s Champions League debut in Morocco from 9 to 23 November.

Photo draw

2024 CAF Women’s Champions League Groups

Group A: AS FAR FC (Morocco), Aigles de la Medina (Senegal), TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), University of Western Cape (South Africa)

Group B: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Tutankhamun (Egypt), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC (Ethiopia), Edo Queens (Nigeria)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

