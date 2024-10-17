The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday seven came to a thrilling conclusion with five exciting encounters across the country on Thursday.

Rivers United maintained their unbeaten streak, while Ikorodu City picked up a crucial away point to boost their survival hopes.

Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars

Rivers United’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Shooting Stars propelled them to the top of the league table with 17 points.

Goals from Aniekeme Okon and Ndifreke Effiong sealed the win for the Port Harcourt-based side.

The hosts had an early opportunity to take the lead but Temple Emekayi’s spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal in the 16th minute.

Rivers United’s persistence paid off in the 50th minute when Okon struck, followed by Alex Aghahowa’s dismissal for a second yellow card seven minutes later.

Ndifreke Effiong doubled Rivers United’s lead in the 65th minute, cementing their position at the summit of the league table.

Okon’s goal was his first for Rivers United since joining from Remo Stars.

Plateau United 3-1 Remo Stars

Elsewhere, Plateau United leapfrogged to fourth position with a convincing 3-1 win over Remo Stars at the New Jos Stadium.

Ebuka Anthony scored twice and assisted Sadiq Abubakar for the Peace Boys’ second goal. Jabal Malik scored a consolation goal for Remo Stars.

Anthony opened the scoring in the fifth minute and then set up Abubakar for the second goal. He completed his brace in the 70th minute, sealing the win for Plateau United.

Heartland 1-1 Ikorodu City

Ikorodu City nearly secured their first away win of the season at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri but were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw. Yusuf Salau converted captain Waliu Ojetoye’s cross in the fourth minute, his third assist of the season.

Ikorodu City held onto the lead until the 66th minute when Chukwuma Justice equalised for the hosts.

The visitors’ hopes of securing all three points were further dented when Ajeyigbe Toheeb received his second yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Other Results

In other matches, Katsina United stunned Akwa United with a lone goal, while Bendel Insurance thrashed Bayelsa United 3-0.

League Standings

Rivers United lead the table with 17 points, followed closely by Remo Stars with 15 points. Enyimba and Plateau United occupy third and fourth positions with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Bayelsa United struggles with six points, while Akwa United and Heartland have five points each.

Ikorodu City remains rooted to the 20th position with four points.

Matchday Seven Results:

Heartland 1-1 Ikorodu City

Katsina United 1-0 Akwa United

Plateau United 3-1 Remo Stars

Rivers United 2-0 Shooting Stars

Bendel Insurance 3-0 Bayelsa United

