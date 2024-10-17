Enugu Rangers have suffered their first home defeat of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Four first half goals from Kano Pillars, courtesy of two penalty kicks from Rabiu Ali, Zulkifilu Muhammed, and Ahmed Musa on the dot of halftime.

Enugu Rangers almost staged a remarkable comeback in the second half when they scored three goals—a brace from Isaac Saviour and Silas Nenrot in the 90th minute—but it was not enough to salvage a draw.

Despite the loss, Rangers’ head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu remains upbeat, attributing the setback to the unpredictable nature of football. Rangers can take the positive of scoring three goals in a match for the first time this season.

“It’s football; it happens,” Ilechukwu said in the post-match press conference. “I’m not happy, and the players aren’t happy, but we’ll move on.”

Ilechukwu acknowledged Kano Pillars’ dominance in the opening 45 minutes. However, he praised his team’s improved performance in the second half.

“In the second half, we did better, breaking the jinx of one goal. We scored three goals today, which shows there’s hope for the team. We’ll take it gradually and focus on converting chances in the next game.”

The Rangers boss highlighted the psychological aspect of the game, emphasising the importance of his players’ mental reactions.

“When I came in at halftime, I saw the disappointment on their faces. I asked them questions about converting chances. We hit the bar twice, and Kazeem Ogunleye could have levelled the score. There are positives to take from this game, and we’ll move on.”

Ilechukwu also urged the fans to remain supportive. “I know they’re not happy, but I want them to understand that it happens in football. Rangers aren’t a pushover; we’re the defending champions. We have all it takes to return to where we belong.”

With two consecutive away games looming, Ilechukwu’s Rangers face stiff tests against Akwa United in Uyo and Kwara United in Ilorin.

“We’ll take the games one after the other,” Ilechukwu said. “If we look at the league, you can take points anywhere.”

Rangers are fifth in the table after seven matches, but they could slide down after Matchday 7 concludes on Thursday, especially if Plateau United defeat Remo Stars.

