Kano Pillars delivered a stunning performance in Enugu, defeating defending champions Rangers International 4-3 in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League midweek clash.
Pillars, smarting from their 2-0 loss to Akwa United last weekend, came out with renewed purpose and dominated the first half.
Rabiu Ali opened the scoring from the spot in the 15th minute, converting his third goal of the season after Ahmed Musa’s cross was handled by a Rangers defender.
Zulkifilu Muhammed doubled Pillars’ lead in the 28th minute, courtesy of Musa’s brilliant assist.
Ali struck again from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, securing his fourth goal of the season, after Musa was fouled in the box.
Musa then sealed Pillars’ first-half rout with a sensational solo effort in stoppage time, beating four Rangers defenders to score his third goal of the season.
The visitors went into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead.
Rangers, however, staged a remarkable second-half comeback. Isaac Saviour scored twice in the 46th and 59th minutes to reduce the deficit.
Rangers added a third goal in the 90th minute, but it was too little, too late.
Despite the late surge, Pillars held on to secure a crucial 4-3 victory, moving them up the league table.
