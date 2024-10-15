The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to thoroughly investigate the inhumane treatment that Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, received at the Libyan Airport.

Mr Akpabio also demanded that people responsible for the action be appropriately sanctioned.

The senate president made the call in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

“We demand a thorough investigation from the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and appropriate sanctions to be meted out against those involved,” he said.

The team’s chartered flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Abraq Airport, causing unnecessary delays and tensions for the players who went to Libya for a return leg of the 2025 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier against the North African country.

Despite several efforts made by the team officials, the Libyan FA refused to provide buses, leaving the team stranded for several hours.

The inhumane treatment of the team prompted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw from the scheduled match.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu demanded justice for the team and urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and take action against those responsible.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Akpabio, urged the Libyan government to immediately investigate the action and ensure that those responsible for the action are held accountable.

He also called on the international football community to condemn the Libyan FA treatment on the Super Eagles.

“It is also imperative that the Libyan authorities take immediate action to investigate this incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable to prevent future occurrences.

“We call on the international football community to condemn this unacceptable behaviour and support our demand for justice,” he said.

Mr Akpabio assured that the Senate would monitor the situation and ensure that rights and dignity of the team are protected.

“As the President of the Senate, I stand in solidarity with the Super Eagles, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the entire Nigerian football community in condemning this unjust treatment.

“The Nigerian Senate will continue to monitor this situation closely and ensure that the rights and dignity of our citizens are protected. We will not tolerate any form of mistreatment or disrespect towards our nationals, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

