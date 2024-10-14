The Libyan Football Federation has issued a statement denying any targeted inhumane treatment of Nigeria’s Super Eagles delegation, which arrived in Libya for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match Sunday night.

Following widespread outrage, the Libyan FA acknowledged the incident and sought to offer clarifications on its position:

“While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel.

The federation emphasised that these procedures are standard worldwide and not uncommon.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon. We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional..”

They reassured their Nigerian counterparts that the diversion was not intentional and rejected claims of foul play or sabotage.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situatio.”

The Libyan FA highlighted a similar experience faced by their own national team upon arrival in Nigeria, where they chose not to make public accusations.

“Football unites nations… We are committed to upholding the spirit of fairness and mutual respect.”

Libya prides itself on hospitality, prioritizing respect and dignity for visiting teams.

“As hosts, we strive to ensure all teams feel safe and respected… This commitment to equality and hospitality is core to our culture.”

CAF investigation

Meanwhile, as the Nigerian delegation is expected back home, any time from now, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has intervened with a promise to get to the root of what transpired in Libya

CAF stated:

“After informing Libyan and Nigerian authorities of the Super Eagles’ disturbing airport experience, we referred the matter to our Disciplinary Board for investigation… Appropriate action will be taken against those violating CAF Statutes and Regulations.”

The investigation will examine Libya’s actions and determine whether they breached CAF regulations, potentially leading to sanctions.

Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Uyo on Friday thanks to a late goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, taking them to seven points from three games in their group.

Benin have six points, Rwanda two and Libya one. The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

