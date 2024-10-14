Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Enoh, has rejected the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) pressure to proceed with the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya, prioritising the team’s safety and well-being.

The Super Eagles were left stranded at Libya’s Al Abraq Airport for over 15 hours, sparking widespread outrage.

Mr Enoh confirmed CAF’s pressure to proceed with the match but declined, tweeting, “This morning, I was on a conference call with CAF President and CAF Secretary General. While the CAF President’s concern seems to be what to do to get the national team to participate in tomorrow’s match, I have instead informed CAF that the concern of the Government and people of Nigeria is first, the safety of the team and their safe return.”

Captain William Troost-Ekong detailed the Super Eagles’ ordeal on X, condemning the Libyan government and CAF.

Osimhen and Musa unite with Eagles

Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray, also expressed solidarity with his teammates, demanding action from CAF. “I am disappointed by the unfair treatment my brothers and coaches are facing at the Libya airport last night,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Actions like this go against the spirit of sportsmanship. My support is with my team, and I know they’ll stay strong despite these obstacles. I call on CAF and other football bodies to intervene, as my teammates and officials are still stranded at the airport in Libya. This is uncalled for and inhumane.”

Osimhen emphasised safety concerns, stating, “The safety and well-being of my teammates and all the team staff are the most important things right now. Our captain has said we won’t play the match, and I fully support that, except if the game is taken to a neutral ground.”

Another top Nigerian player, Ahmed Musa, has also called for CAF to investigate and take action.

Musa, on his X page, stated, “I’m extremely disappointed by the unjust treatment of the Super Eagles, the NFF officials, as well as dignitaries in Libya. This is not sportsmanship, and I want the football governing body, @CAF_Online to intervene and investigate this incident.”

The Super Eagles are already getting set to board their chartered plane to return to Nigeria, abandoning the qualifier.

Nigeria, currently top of Group D with seven points, had beaten Libya 1-0 at home just days prior.

