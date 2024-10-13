The concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday six were played across various venues on Sunday.
Unlike the previous rounds, there were no away wins. Four of the eight games played resulted in home wins, while four ended in draws, and nine goals were scored.
Akwa United’s Endurance Ebedebiri made headlines by scoring the 100th goal of the season during the Promise Keepers’ 2-0 win over Kano Pillars in Uyo.
In other matches, Rivers United stayed unbeaten, and Remo Stars regained the top spot with 15 points, while Ikorodu City won but remained bottom of the table with four points.
Remo Stars reclaim top spot
Despite the absence of head coach Daniel Ogunmodede, Remo Stars are back at the summit of the NPFL after a convincing 3-0 victory over Nasarawa United. Having slipped from the top spot for a week, the team from Ikenne bounced back with a dominant home performance.
After a goalless first half, the breakthrough came in the 51st minute through Alimi Sikiru. Stanley Joseph doubled the lead in the 59th minute, and Ismail Sodiq added a third goal three minutes later. With 15 points, Remo Stars are one point clear of second-placed Rivers United.
Musa’s Pillars suffer defeat in Uyo
Akwa United breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday as they secured their first win of the season, defeating Kano Pillars 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Goals from Endurance Ebedebiri and Friday Apollos in each half sealed the victory for the Promise Keepers.
Early pressure from the home side saw Emmanuel James fire wide just four minutes into the game. Pillars responded with a dangerous effort in the 11th minute, forcing a save from Akwa United’s goalkeeper Hakeem Otuyiga. Despite some first-half scares, Akwa United took the lead in the 46th minute through Ebedebiri’s header.
The second half saw Kano Pillars struggle to gain a foothold as Akwa United continued to dominate. Apollos scored Akwa’s second goal in the 81st minute, securing all three points for his side. Akwa United occupy 16th place on the table with five points, while Kano Pillars drop to 11th with seven points.
Draws in Ibadan, Minna, Borno, and Katsina
Shooting Stars continued their quest for consistency as they played out a goalless draw with Enyimba at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. Despite creating chances, poor finishing once again denied them victory.
At the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, Niger Tornadoes avoided a home defeat thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Olawale Emmanuel. Lobi Stars had taken the lead in the 61st minute through Ossy Martins, but Tornadoes salvaged a point in stoppage time.
Heartland earned their first away point of the season with a 0-0 draw against El Kanemi Warriors in Borno, while Rivers United extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a goalless stalemate with Katsina United.
Matchday 6 results
Ikorodu City 3-0 Bendel Insurance
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Enugu Rangers
Remo Stars 3-0 Nasarawa United
Shooting Stars 0-0 Enyimba
Katsina United 0-0 Rivers United
Abia Warriors 1-0 Kwara United
Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Lobi Stars
Akwa United 2-0 Kano Pillars
El Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Heartland
Bayelsa United 1-0 Plateau United
